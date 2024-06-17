Storyliving by Disney Announces rennie as Its Exclusive Broker in British Columbia and Alberta for the Cotino Community in California

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., June 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Storyliving by Disney has selected experienced real estate and marketing company rennie as its broker in British Columbia and Alberta for Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney new-home community currently underway in Rancho Mirage, California. The Vancouver-based company will manage sales inquiries for interested Canadian homebuyers residing in the two western provinces.

Rendering of Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community

"For more than 40 years, our people-first approach has supported the real estate needs of countless clients and new communities," said rennie President Greg Zayadi. "We know how excited Canadians are to learn more about the Cotino community and we can't wait to assist them on their real estate journey."

Coming to life in Southern California's scenic Coachella Valley, the Cotino community is being envisioned as a creative oasis energized by the desert's natural beauty and designed to inspire residents to write the next exciting chapter of their lives. The 618-acre community has plans for more than 1,900 total residential units, including single-family homes and future condominiums, the voluntary Artisan Club that will offer on-site amenities and programming, and a town center with shopping and dining. The community's stunning centerpiece, Cotino Bay, will feature the clearest turquoise waters with Crystal Lagoons® technology and provide opportunities for water recreation.

The Cotino community's first phase of residential development includes limited releases of single-family homes for approximately 300 home sites throughout 2024. Homebuyers have access to several home design and floorplan options from different third-party homebuilders. Some floorplans will feature designs that will encourage indoor-outdoor living with entry courtyards and covered terraces designed to immerse residents in the beauty of the region.

Homebuyers can choose from elevations within four distinct design collections that represent the rich history and landscape of the greater Palm Springs area. Walt Disney Imagineering provided the architectural and aesthetic inspiration for each design collection including direction on color palettes, exterior elements and landscaping.

Within the Cotino community, adults 55+ will be able to enjoy their best life in an area dedicated to them known as Longtable Park residences. The name Longtable Park is inspired by Walt Disney and the experiences that originally drew him to the Coachella Valley. When Walt visited the area, he often enjoyed desert activities in the morning and joined his neighbors for a group breakfast and good conversation around a friendly table.

Interested British Columbia and Alberta residents can contact rennie to learn more about the Cotino community by visiting cotino.rennie.com.

This content contains general information about future proposed community plans, which are subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice. Home purchase does not grant access to Cotino Bay or its beaches; access will require separate fees. No representation or warranty is made about the continued operation/maintenance, long-term water levels or features of Cotino Bay; water levels may fluctuate. No representation is made as to whether the Town Center will be constructed. Club membership, events, programming, and access and use of future proposed amenities and offerings, will require the payment of dues and/or fees and be subject to additional terms and conditions. Availability of club membership and operation of club facilities are not guaranteed. Residential community is Disney branded and managed, developed by DMB Development with homes built and sold by third-party builders. Disney is not the developer, builder or seller of homes within Cotino™ community or other Storyliving by Disney™ communities. The parties developing and building homes are independently owned and operated. No guarantee is made that the community, the Club or any facilities or improvements therein will continue to be managed by Disney, use the name "Disney" or otherwise be associated with Disney.

Obtain the Property Report required by Federal law and read it before signing anything. No Federal agency has judged the merits or value, if any, of this property. This does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation to buy, real estate to residents of any state, province or jurisdiction where prohibited by law, or where prior registration or filing of a disclosure statement is required, but has not yet been completed. PENNSYLVANIA REGISTRATION No. OL001186. Equal Housing Opportunity. Broker participation welcome.

Storyliving by Disney™ Realty, CA DRE License No. 02194403. AZ broker: Silverleaf Realty, LLC.

ALBERTA & BRITISH COLUMBIA RESIDENTS:

Cotino™ community AB & BC broker: Rennie & Associates Realty, 1-888-395-0004

Cotino community developer: ECRM Residential, Limited Partnership: 1-480-367-2600. 7600 East Doubletree Ranch Road, #250, Scottsdale, Arizona 85258-2136

