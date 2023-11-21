MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Deloitte Corporate Finance Inc. ("Deloitte"), in its capacity as SISP Agent as part of the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") proceedings of:

1127420 Canada Inc. and Stornoway Diamonds (Canada) Inc.

Inc. (collectively "Stornoway"),

is conducting the sale and investment solicitation process ("SISP") for the sale of Stornoway's business, property, assets, and undertaking. Stornoway is a Canadian diamond mining company whose focus is the operation of its fully owned Renard mine, Québec's first and only diamond mine. The Renard Mine is one of only five (5) diamond mines in Canada.

For further information regarding the SISP and the CCAA proceedings, please refer to the Monitor's website: www.insolvencies.deloitte.ca/stornoway

To access detailed information about Stornoway, interested parties will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

All inquiries related to the SISP procedures should be sent to: [email protected]. The deadline to submit a non-binding letter of intent, as requested by the Phase 1 Bid Deadline of the SISP, is 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 19, 2024.

DELOITTE CORPORATE FINANCE INC.

In its capacity as SISP Agent

1190 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal

Suite 500

Montreal, QC, H3B 0M7

Canada

For further information: Phone: 514-369-9666, Email: [email protected]