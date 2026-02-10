TORONTO and AMSTERDAM, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - StormFisher Hydrogen Ltd. ("StormFisher") and CarbonLeap B.V. ("CarbonLeap") today announced a partnership to support Scope 3 emission reductions in transatlantic maritime logistics. The collaboration links StormFisher's Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin ( RFNBO)-certified e-Methanol with CarbonLeap's efforts to scale freight decarbonisation for European customers and transatlantic trade routes.

The model bridges a long-standing gap by sharing the cost of switching from conventional marine fuels to e-Methanol between carriers and cargo owners. StormFisher's e-Methanol reduces lifecycle carbon intensity by more than 85%, while CarbonLeap's book-and-claim approach allows cargo owners to claim these benefits regardless of vessel or carrier, supporting sustainability strategies and lowering reported transport emissions.

Reducing transport-related Scope 3 emissions remains challenging for cargo owners navigating complex, multi-carrier supply chains. Through this partnership, CarbonLeap provides a one-stop, cost-competitive pathway to low-carbon maritime transport using StormFisher's e-Methanol, produced in Canada under EU-recognised standards. The collaboration expands access to high-quality solutions and delivers verified emissions reductions.

StormFisher supplies the e-Methanol; carriers deploy it on selected voyages; and CarbonLeap aggregates cargo-owner demand to enable co-financing and Scope 3 claims. Together, this ecosystem connects fuel production, vessel operations, and trusted verification to deliver scalable value-chain impact.

"As cargo owners seek verifiable Scope 3 emission reductions, many have been limited by access to low-carbon marine fuels," said Ashkan Shoja-Nia, EVP of Strategy and Business Development at StormFisher. "This partnership enables cargo owners to achieve measurable value-chain emissions reductions and advance their climate objectives."

"Cargo owners are under growing pressure to show progress on supply-chain decarbonisation, yet serving global markets demands new, scalable solutions," said Bertil Duinhouwer, CEO of CarbonLeap. "This collaboration expands access to low-emissions maritime transport and, through shared cost structures and economies of scale, improves affordability, supporting progress toward climate targets on EU trade lanes."

About StormFisher

StormFisher Hydrogen Ltd., a leader in e-fuel solutions, is developing StormFisher Varennes--North America's first e-Methanol plant--in Varennes, Québec. Strategically located along the St. Lawrence corridor with direct access to Atlantic shipping lanes, the facility is positioned to serve transatlantic trade and European fuel markets.

Scheduled to produce more than 70,000 tonnes of RFNBO-compliant e-Methanol annually, StormFisher Varennes will support maritime carriers, fuel distributors, and cargo owners seeking reliable access to ultra-low carbon fuel to advance long-term decarbonisation strategies.

About CarbonLeap

CarbonLeap B.V. is a Netherlands-based sustainability company helping organizations reduce Scope 1 and Scope 3 transport emissions across maritime, road, rail, and air. Through its book-and-claim model, combined with demand aggregation and innovative financing, CarbonLeap enables credible, scalable, and cost-effective progress toward net-zero.

CarbonLeap recently launched ClubLeap, a low-barrier buyers community designed to educate, connect, and accelerate adoption of low-carbon freight solutions. Members gain access to projects focused on sustainable fuels and emerging technologies that deliver measurable climate impact.

SOURCE StormFisher Hydrogen

Contact Information: StormFisher: Media Relations: [email protected]; Business Development: [email protected]; CarbonLeap: Marine Decarbonisation: [email protected]; ClubLeap: www.carbonleap.nl/clubleap or [email protected]