VARENNES, QC, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - StormFisher Hydrogen, a Canadian leader in low-carbon energy solutions, announced today the acquisition of Recyclage Carbone Varennes (RCV) following a court–approved process. By building on RCV's existing infrastructure and expertise, StormFisher will create North America's first large-scale low-carbon methanol plant.

With more than 20 years of experience in low-carbon energy, StormFisher brings a proven track record of turning complex projects into reliable, large-scale solutions. StormFisher aims to transform the partially built RCV site into the first large-scale Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO)-compliant low-carbon methanol plant in North America. Scheduled for operation in 2028, the facility will supply low-carbon fuels to global maritime, aviation, and chemical markets.

"We have long wanted to establish ourselves in Québec, and we are delighted to have found the right opportunity with this project. This is more than an acquisition: it is a commitment to Québec and to the decarbonization of local and industries worldwide," said Judson Whiteside, CEO of StormFisher Hydrogen.

StormFisher will collaborate with its Varennes team and build on their expertise. Unlike the initial RCV project, which relied on biomass gasification to produce methanol, StormFisher will use clean hydrogen and captured CO₂ to produce methanol. This proven approach is simpler, cleaner, more reliable and more resilient, while reusing part of RCV's existing infrastructure and lowering overall risk.

"We are excited to join forces with StormFisher," said David Vincent of RCV. "With their expertise, resources, and global reach, we are confident that Varennes will play a leading role in low-carbon fuel production."

At the Varennes plant, the combination of hydrogen from water and clean electricity with captured local CO₂ is designed to produce more than 72,000 tonnes of low-carbon methanol annually. By sourcing CO₂ from emitters, the project will help reduce emissions in Québec by transforming a by-product into a valuable resource with over 100,000 tonnes of CO₂ expected to be captured and repurposed annually instead of being released into the atmosphere.

The methanol produced in Varennes aims to support the decarbonization of the maritime industry in Québec and around the world by providing a more sustainable alternative to fossil fuels. StormFisher is committed to maintaining an open dialogue with maritime stakeholders, governments, and communities to identify new ways to further accelerate maritime decarbonization in Québec.

StormFisher brings a strong track record of successful turnarounds, international capital fundraisingand foreign direct investment. By repositioning RCV with proven technology, the company is reducing risk and ensuring the facility becomes a cornerstone of North America's low-carbon fuel supply chain.

The project will create about 75 jobs across construction, operations, administration, and logistics. StormFisher has pledged long-term engagement with local partners, governments, and communities, including direct outreach to citizens and participation in any required environmental reviews.

"We want to be a trusted and valued neighbour in Varennes.," added Mr. Whiteside. "We are committed to listening, collaborating, and ensuring this project delivers lasting benefits."

About StormFisher Hydrogen

StormFisher Hydrogen develops, owns, and operates large-scale renewable hydrogen and e-fuels projects across North America, supplying fuels to global markets. With deep expertise in project development, execution, and financing, StormFisher Hydrogen partners with governments, communities, and industries to accelerate the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors.

