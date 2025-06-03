StoriedLife Launches Conversation-First AI Biographer That Speaks in 58 Languages And Creates Lasting Legacies

AI captures seniors' memories and eases loneliness—free for families this Father's Day

TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - StoriedLife today unveils a conversation-first AI biographer that speaks in 58 languages, asks insightful context-aware follow-up questions, and delivers a polished memoir within minutes. No forms to fill, no email prompts to respond to, no transcriptions to clean up, no ghost-writer required.

"Every family deserves to preserve its history before memories slip away," said Rafi Moshe, founder & CEO of StoriedLife. "Our AI Biographer listens like a caring relative, captures the moments that matter, and hands you a share-ready keepsake in moments."

"I was hesitant at first," admitted Ben M., Toronto, an Early user. "Five minutes later, I found myself sharing things I almost forgot and never told my own kids. Hearing my story read back to me - complete with a quote from George Eliot - was very emotional."

Emerging Trends

Global ageing: By 2030 one in six people will be 60+ , and StoriedLife scales dignified life-story capture for this rising cohort.

By 2030 , and StoriedLife scales dignified life-story capture for this rising cohort. Loneliness epidemic: With one-quarter of seniors socially isolated , StoriedLife's empathetic AI offers companionship through meaningful conversation.

With one-quarter of seniors , StoriedLife's empathetic AI offers companionship through meaningful conversation. Well-being boost: Research shows guided reminiscence improves mood and life satisfaction; StoriedLife delivers those benefits on demand and at scale.

Storytelling Breakthroughs

StoriedLife disrupts memory capture with its empathy-driven AI that gets smarter and more insightful with every conversation. It listens, learns, and follows up naturally, helping storytellers feel comfortable. It then transforms casual chats and off-hand memories into engaging, well-structured narratives. The AI platform deepens each story with carefully woven quotations or short poems.

Once the stories are complete, families can order beautifully crafted hardcover books. Each page links back to the storyteller's voice via QR codes, preserving both the words and the warmth of the original conversation.

For a limited time, StoriedLife is free to download and use in the U.S. and Canada -perfect for capturing new memories this Father's Day.

ABOUT STORIEDLIFE

Founded in 2025, Toronto-based StoriedLife AI Corp is the pioneer of conversational biographer AI agents that transform spoken memories into richly illustrated storybooks while conversing in 58 languages. Learning from each session, the platform evolves into a supportive reminiscence companion that helps families celebrate every loved one's unique journey and create enduring meaning.

For more information visit: https://www.storiedlife.ai/

