StorageVault Canada Virtually Opens the Market

StorageVault owns and operates 230 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 197 of these locations plus over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 10.8 million rentable square feet on over 630 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Thursday January 27, 2022



Time: 9:00am - 9:30am



Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Tamara Souglis, 416-885-2671, [email protected]