STONG'S MARKET COMING TO SURREY'S CITY CENTRE 4 IN THE HEALTH & TECHNOLOGY DISTRICT

STEMS floral (by Stong's) will also open in a stand-alone location within CC4, focusing on fresh flowers, succulents, and unique giftware, enhancing the community's shopping options.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stong's and STEMS to the Health and Technology District," says Kirk Fisher, CEO of the Lark Group. "Their commitment to community and quality aligns perfectly with our vision for CC4 and the broader District. As we continue to expand, we aim to create a vibrant environment where residents and businesses can thrive together."

The Health and Technology District is evolving as a hub for innovation, attracting high-profile organizations like the UBC Master of Physical Therapy program. This growth reflects the increasing demand for office and business spaces in one of Canada's fastest-growing cities.

Additionally, the Surrey Board of Trade has launched the Surrey Technology and Skills Centre in partnership with Western Community College, fostering research, business innovation, and training programs in health and technology.

The City Centre 4 building, developed by ICT Group and Lark Group, is set for completion in Q4 2025, further enhancing the transformation of Surrey's downtown core. For more information, visit www.healthandtechnologydistrict.com.

About Stong's Market: 100% BC-owned and operated, Stong's offers a wide selection of national brands and gourmet products with a commitment to local suppliers. Locations include Vancouver, North Vancouver, and Squamish. www.stongs.com.

About the Health and Technology District: The District is an ecosystem of businesses, innovators, and entrepreneurs collaborating across various fields. It also serves as an educational hub, translating research into impactful healthcare innovations. www.healthandtechnologydistrict.com.

About Lark Group: A family-owned development, construction, and facility management company based in Surrey, BC. The Lark Group has been developing real estate since 1972, focusing on institutional, residential, and healthcare projects. www.larkgroup.com.

About ICT Group: A division of the Garabaldi Group, ICT focuses on strategic real estate development with a commitment to integrity and community involvement. www.imaginingcommunitiestogether.com

SOURCE Lark Group

Media contact: Justin Glen, Senior Marketing Director, Lark Group, Email: [email protected]