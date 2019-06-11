Stonegate Private Counsel welcomes Carruthers father-son team

HALIFAX, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Stonegate Private Counsel is pleased to announce that John Carruthers, CPA, CA, CBV, CMC, has joined its Stonegate Atlantic Canada office. John brings over 40 years of financial advice experience to his role as Director, Client Development. Previously, as a Partner with Grant Thornton LLP, John was a leader in business valuation and corporate finance, working with many of Atlantic Canada's most affluent family businesses and individuals.

John joins his son Patrick Carruthers, CPA, CA, who also recently joined Stonegate Atlantic after working with Grant Thornton as a tax specialist. "Patrick and John's professional expertise, strong interpersonal skills and commitment to their community reflect Stonegate's mission to provide exceptional value, multi-generational planning and a highly customized experience to high-net-worth families and business owners," said Jaime Ross, Stonegate Private Counsel President.

Patrick and John are Stonegate Atlantic's second father-son team, working beside Roger and Errol Knickle. "Having John and Patrick is an incredible asset to our clients," said Roger Knickle, Managing Director of Stonegate Private Counsel's Atlantic Canada office. "Wealth management and the generational transfer of wealth is a family affair and each generation brings their own knowledge, skills and experience to the table."

"It's an incredible opportunity to come out of retirement to work with my son Patrick," said John Carruthers. "This new endeavour proves that we don't only talk to our clients about business or family succession planning, we live it."

Stonegate Private Counsel has offices in Toronto; Morriston, Ontario; Bracebridge, Ontario; Montreal; Brossard, Quebec; Halifax; and Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. Stonegate Private Counsel is a division of CI Private Counsel LP, a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. Learn more at stonegatepc.com.

About Stonegate Private Counsel

The wealth management team at Stonegate Private Counsel has extensive experience managing the financial affairs of wealthy individuals and families. Our heritage traces back to the early 1980s when professionals at two respected Canadian investment firms recognized the financial industry was becoming too complex and impersonal. They decided to create a company that would provide a broader, more integrated suite of services delivered from a single source. Today, we are Stonegate Private Counsel. Your Stonegate advisory team is comprised of highly experienced and accredited wealth management specialists working together to provide you with a superior wealth advisory experience. As a division of CI Private Counsel LP, a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp., our distinctive offering as a specialty advisory boutique is backed by the global resources of CI, one of the largest and most respected financial services firms in Canada.



Biographies

John Carruthers, CPA, CA, CBV, CMC

John brings over 40 years of financial advice to his role of Director, Client Development at Stonegate Private Counsel's Halifax office. Previously, as a Partner with Grant Thornton LLP, John was a leader in business valuation and corporate finance for the Atlantic region. He practiced in the Halifax office working with a variety of individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations.

John graduated from Acadia University with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in 1979. In 1983, John became a Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA), earning the highest mark on the Uniform Final Evaluation in the Province of Nova Scotia. Following the trend of specialization in the accounting industry, John became a Chartered Business Valuator (CBV) in 1993 and later earned his Certified Management Consultant (CMC) designation in 2009.

John is a keen community supporter of organizations such as Special Olympics, Commissionaires Nova Scotia and NSCAD University.

Patrick Carruthers, CPA, CA

As Director, Wealth Planning at Stonegate Private Counsel's Halifax office, Patrick Carruthers, CPA, CA is an integral part of the Stonegate wealth experience. Patrick was formerly a member of the domestic tax team at Grant Thornton in Halifax. His past work experience has allowed him to develop in-depth knowledge and current perspectives on the wealth management industry, which he incorporates in his approach to financial and tax planning. A graduate of St. Francis Xavier University, Patrick is a Chartered Accountant and has completed the CPA Canada In-Depth Tax Course. Patrick's areas of expertise include a broad base of corporate and personal tax planning, corporate reorganizations, compliance and estate planning. In addition, he has a keen interest in capital markets, cryptocurrencies, technology, family businesses and real estate development. Outside of work, Patrick is also involved with several community organizations in a volunteer capacity and has been an instructor for CPA Nova Scotia. Patrick has a desire to work with families and help them in all aspects of their asset management and estate planning goals.

SOURCE Stonegate Private Counsel

For further information: James (Jaime) Ross, President, CI Private Counsel LP, Tel: (416) 681-6336, jross@stonegatepc.com