Stok'd Cannabis expands retail presence in Ontario with opening of first franchise location

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The founders of Stok'd Cannabis are pleased to announce the opening of their fourth cannabis store, and their first franchise, located at 2978 Eglinton Avenue East , near Bellamy Road in Scarborough. Expanding on the success of the other Stok'd stores, this third Scarborough store positions Stok'd as the cannabis retail leader in Toronto's east end.

Camping vibes fill the interior of Stok'd Cannabis on Eglinton Ave. East with a vintage canoe hanging from the ceiling. (CNW Group/Stok'd Cannabis)

"Expanding to a franchise model was the result of incredible and persistent interest from investors who recognized the strength of the Stok'd brand and business model, and wanted to be a part of it" said Lisa Bigioni, Stok'd Co-Owner and CEO. "Customers often ask if we franchise and now we can say yes, we have the process in place to work with partners to expand the Stok'd footprint in Ontario, and indeed to other provinces and into the United States as well."

Stok'd Eglinton will be open 9am to 10pm daily, with summer hours extended to 11pm on Friday and Saturday. A Grand Opening celebration will be held this Saturday August 27th from noon to 5pm, where guests will enjoy free refreshments, a cornhole tournament, draws and giveaways. Additionally, Stok'd Eglinton will be accepting non-perishable food items to donate to the Scarborough Food Security Initiative (SFSI) on behalf of the community.

About Stok'd

Stok'd is an experiential cannabis retail store with a brand voice that mimics humble Canadiana. Reminiscent of sitting by the campfire with friends, the store's use of cabin like materials against sentimental styled graphics, and the down to earth store setting sets itself apart as the cannabis store you feel comfortable in. Stok'd compliments its curated menu of cannabis products with a full array of accessories and branded merchandise sold in-store, on-line, and via delivery. Visit Stok'd at www.stokd.ca or on instagram @imstokd , Facebook @imstokd , and Twitter @stokdcannabis .

