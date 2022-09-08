StockX LLC Data Breach Canadian Class Action - Settlement Approval Notice to Class Members - Approved Settlement Agreement

Approval Notice

Quebec Superior Court File No. 500-06-001015-193

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Detailed information and updates are available on the Settlement Website at the following address: www.stockxsettlement.ca .

PROCEEDINGS

A Canada-wide Settlement has been reached in a class action relating to the StockX Data Breach that occurred on May 14, 2019, when an unknown third-party was able to gain unauthorized access to certain customer data from StockX's cloud environment.

On May 2, 2022, the Superior Court of Quebec authorized the Class Action for settlement purposes only.

On July 11, 2022, the Settlement Agreement was approved by Court.

AM I A SETTLEMENT CLASS MEMBER?

You may be a Settlement Class Member if you live in Canada and registered for a StockX user account on the StockX website or mobile application prior to May 14, 2019.

WHAT DOES THIS SETTLEMENT PROVIDE?

Pursuant to the Settlement, an 18-month subscription with TransUnion for credit monitoring services will be made available for activation by Settlement Class Members, free of charge.

In addition, substantiated and documented monetary claims totaling up to an aggregate Settlement Cap of $130,000 CAD for all approved claims may be reimbursed to Settlement Class Members who provide evidence of out of pocket losses, costs and/or unreimbursed expenses which were caused by the Data Breach and/or incurred as a result of the Data Breach or the receipt of the StockX Notices (which were sent on August 3 and 8, 2019) , as accepted by the Claims Administrator (at its discretion) pursuant to the Distribution Protocol attached to the Settlement Agreement.

StockX will also pay Class Counsel Fees, administration costs and expenses, as well as all notice costs above and beyond of the said Settlement Cap payable to Settlement Class Members.

HOW DO I SUBMIT A CLAIM?

To submit a claim, you must, no later than December 7, 2022:

Complete a Claim Form online at www.stockxsettlement.ca ; or

Obtain a Claim Form in paper format from the website or the Claims Administrator, complete it and send it by email or by mail to the Claims Administrator.

HOW CAN I GET MORE INFORMATION?

The Settlement Agreement and further detailed information, including relevant judgments, are on the Settlement Website at www.stockxsettlement.ca.

WHO IS THE CLAIMS ADMINISTRATOR?

MNP Ltd c/o Rick Anderson

1500, 640 - 5th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB, T2P 3G4

[email protected]

1-877-410-9008

WHO REPRESENTS THE SETTLEMENT CLASS MEMBERS?

LEX GROUP INC.

c/o Mtre David Assor

www.lexgroup.ca

Please note that in case of any discrepancy between the terms of this Notice and the Settlement Agreement, the terms of the Settlement Agreement shall prevail. Any term not defined in this Settlement Approval Notice shall have the meaning ascribed in the Settlement Agreement.

The publication of this Notice has been ordered by the Superior Court of Quebec.

SOURCE MNP LTD

For further information: MNP Ltd c/o Rick Anderson, [email protected], 1-877-410-9008