StockX LLC Data Breach Canadian Class Action Pre-Approval Notice of Canadian Settlement Approval Hearing

Schedule "B"

Short Form Pre-Approval Notice

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Detailed information and updates are available on the Settlement Website at the following address: www.stockxsettlement.ca

PROCEEDINGS

A proposed Canada-wide Settlement has been reached in a putative class action relating to the StockX data breach that occurred on May 14, 2019, when an unknown third-party was able to gain unauthorized access to certain customer data from StockX's cloud environment. This proposed Settlement is subject to Court approval.

On May 2, 2022, the Superior Court of Quebec authorized the Class Action for settlement purposes only.

AM I A SETTLEMENT CLASS MEMBER?

You may be a Settlement Class Member if you live in Canada and registered for a StockX user account on the StockX website or mobile application prior to May 14, 2019.

WHAT DOES THIS SETTLEMENT PROVIDE?

Pursuant to the proposed Settlement, an 18-month subscription with TransUnion for credit monitoring services will be made available for activation by Settlement Class Members, free of charge. In addition, substantiated and documented monetary claims totalling up to an aggregate Settlement Cap of $130,000 CAD for all approved claims may be reimbursed to Settlement Class Members who provide evidence of out of pocket losses, costs and/or unreimbursed expenses which were caused by the Data Breach and/or incurred as a result of the Data Breach or the receipt of the StockX Notices (of August 3 and 8, 2019) , as accepted by the Claims Administrator (at its discretion) pursuant to the Distribution Protocol attached to the Settlement Agreement. StockX will also pay Class Counsel Fees, administration costs and expenses, as well as all notice costs above and beyond of the said Cap payable to Settlement Class Members.

WHAT ARE MY OPTIONS?

If you are a Settlement Class Member, you may (1) object to or comment on the Settlement; (2) exclude yourself from the Class Action (opt-out); or (3) do nothing. If you do not wish to be legally bound by the Class Action, you must exclude yourself from the Class Action (opt-out). To do so, you must complete and submit an Opt-Out Form to Class Counsel by no later than July 4, 2022, using the form found on the Settlement Website. Anyone who opts out of the Class Action cannot object to or comment on the Settlement and may be eligible to pursue an individual claim. If you do nothing, you will stay in the Class Action and be bound by the Settlement, if approved by the Court.

If you stay in the Class Action, you may object to or comment on the Settlement by submitting a written objection to the Court by no later than June 14, 2022.

WHEN AND WHERE WILL THE COURT DECIDE IF THE SETTLEMENT IS APPROVED?

The Superior Court of Quebec must be satisfied that the Settlement is fair, reasonable and in the best interests of Settlement Class Members.

The Settlement Approval Hearing will take place on July 5, 2022 at 9:30 A.M. in room 2.08 (or any other courtroom which will be indicated by the posting of a sign outside of courtroom 2.08) at the Montreal Courthouse located at 1 Notre-Dame St. East, Montreal, Quebec.

You do not have to attend the hearing but you may do so if you wish. If you have submitted a written objection to the Court, you (or your lawyer) may present arguments with regards to the proposed Settlement.

HOW CAN I GET MORE INFORMATION?

The Settlement Agreement and further detailed information, including relevant judgments, are on the Settlement Website at www.stockxsettlement.ca .

WHO REPRESENTS THE SETTLEMENT CLASS MEMBERS?

LEX GROUP INC.

c/o Mtre David Assor

4101 Sherbrooke Street West

Westmount, Québec, H3Z 1A7

www.lexgroup.ca

This Notice has been approved by the Superior Court of Quebec.

SOURCE MNP LTD