MNP Ltd. Launches Sale and Investment Solicitation Process for Skyview Parking & RV Storage and To Let Housing Corporation, Offering Profitable Operations and Prime Calgary Property

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - MNP Ltd. in its capacity as Court Appointed Receiver of Skyview Parking and RV Storage Ltd. and To Let Housing Corporation (collectively, the "Companies") in conjunction with Avison Young (Canada) Inc. ("Avison Young") as the marketing agent will conduct a sale and investment solicitation process ("SISP") in respect of the operations, property, assets and undertakings of the Companies. The offering includes:

A fully operational and profitable airport parking and yard storage business with established clientele, staff and processes. Assets of the business include three shuttle busses, a truck and other related equipment. Operations are being maintained by the Receiver.

Real property located at 5005 – 144 Avenue NE, Calgary (Plan: 7610456; Block B). Site size is 20.11 acres and includes a residential house and two parking offices. Currently zoned industrial-outdoor and is being partially used for the parking and storage business.

All bids must be submitted to the Receiver by no later than February 6, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. MST.

Interested parties are to contact Nathan Drury of Avison Young at 587-293-3372 or [email protected] for more information.

Additional information on these proceedings can also be found on the Receiver's website;

https://mnpdebt.ca/en/corporate/corporate-engagements/skyview-parking-and-rv-storage-and-to-let-housing-corporation

