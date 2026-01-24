LEGAL NOTICE TO ALL CANADIANS OUTSIDE OF QUÉBEC - NOTICE OF CLASS ACTION CERTIFICATION AND SETTLEMENT APPROVAL HEARING

SCHEDULE B – Notice of Certification and Settlement Approval Hearing (Press)

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - A class action, Tluchak (Estate) v Bayer Inc., QBG-RG-00517-2016, commenced in the Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan, was certified to advance claims relating to the prescription drug Xarelto® that Bayer Inc. and certain affiliates ("Bayer") marketed in Canada. Similar class proceedings were filed elsewhere in Canada, including in Québec. This notice respecting the Saskatchewan class action is targeted to all Canadian residents other than residents of Québec. A separate notice respecting the Québec class action for Québec residents is available at the website listed below.

A Canada-wide settlement has been reached to settle the Saskatchewan and Québec class actions. A court hearing that you may attend will be held in Regina on April 1st, 2026 at 2:00 PM CST (Court of King's Bench, 2425 Victoria Avenue Regina, SK S4P 4W6) to request court approval of the settlement agreement by the Saskatchewan court. If the settlement is approved by courts in both provinces, it will bind all Canadians, wherever they reside, and all Canadian class proceedings will come to an end. If the settlement is not approved, the class action will continue and you will be bound by the result unless you opt out as described below.

WHAT IS THE CLASS ACTION ABOUT?

The class action alleges that class members experienced bleeding-related injuries that were allegedly related to the use of Xarelto®. Bayer denies the allegations and they have not been proven in court.

AM I A CLASS MEMBER?

You are a class member in the Saskatchewan class action if you are a Canadian resident, other than a resident of Québec, who was prescribed and ingested Xarelto® in Canada before October 27th, 2025, or have a relationship to such an individual for which you may make a claim under provincial family compensation legislation. www.mnp.ca/xareltosettlement for a complete list of family members who may make a claim in the settlement.

WHAT CAN CLASS MEMBERS RECEIVE UNDER THE SETTLEMENT?

If the settlement is approved, a settlement fund of between $4,500,000 and $5,250,000 will be created based on the number of claims that are approved. The fund will be used to compensate individuals who establish with supporting documentation that they experienced specified bleeding events within a specified period of time after using Xarelto®, specified family members of such individuals, provincial and territorial governments who paid healthcare costs on their behalf, expenses to administer the settlement, an honorarium for the representative plaintiff, and legal fees

and disbursements and applicable taxes. Details of how and when claim forms must be submitted to be eligible for compensation will be provided by a separate court-approved notice if the settlement is approved. You should visit the website listed below to ensure that you do not miss the deadline to submit a claim for compensation.

CAN I OPT OUT OF THE CLASS ACTION?

If you are a class member as described above and wish to participate in the settlement, you do not need to do anything at this time.

If you wish to opt out of the class action, you must send an opt out form by March 10th, 2026 to MNP Ltd. at the address stated below.

If you wish to remain in the class action but object to the fairness of the settlement or any of its terms, you may alternatively send an objection and notice of intention to appear by March 10th, 2026 to MNP Ltd. at the address listed below.

LEGAL REPRESENTATION

Verna Tluchak of Lloydminster, Saskatchewan is the Representative Plaintiff in the class action, and is represented by Merchant Law Group LLP, who act as Class Counsel for this class action. You may contact Class Counsel directly with any questions:

MERCHANT LAW GROUP LLP

2401 Saskatchewan Drive

Regina, Saskatchewan

S4P 4H8

Evatt Merchant, K.C. Tel: (306)

359-7777 Fax: (306) 522-3299

[email protected]

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS CLASS ACTION

You can review the full notice of certification and settlement approval hearing and additional documents related to the class action, including the originating documents, the certification order, and the settlement agreement at the settlement website: www.mnp.ca/xareltosettlement, or

you can contact the court-appointed claims administrator at

MNP LTD.

Suite 2000, 112 – 4th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta

T2P 0H3

Tel: (877) 500-0792

Fax: (403) 537-8437

[email protected]

This notice is not a solicitation by a lawyer. The content of this abbreviated notice and the full notice that is available at www.mnp.ca/xareltosettlement, has been approved by the Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan. Please direct any inquiries about the class action to either firm listed above and not to the court nor to Bayer.

