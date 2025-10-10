GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Frustrated with a lack of progress in contract negotiations, STO transit workers, represented by ATU Local 1557 are now preparing to strike. These workers have been without a contract since 2023, and while the union has been negotiating in good faith over the last year, the employer and CIRB have continuously stalled negotiations. As a result, the Union will hold a press conference at 10 am on Tuesday, October 14, at a location to be confirmed, to announce a strike date.

The workers have been left in limbo as CIRB (Canada Industrial Relations Board) has failed to respond and provide the rules of engagement surrounding strike or lockout situations within the 82-day timeframe, which ended September 2, 2025.

In addition, STO (the employer) continues to stall by claiming that the transit agency is an essential service and can't go on strike. However, in 2017, STO lost the case where the CIRB ruled that transit is not an essential service – and as a result, these workers can exercise their legal right to strike.

"Following the Federal anti-scab legislation that came into effect on June 20, 2025, a major issue was a request made by the employer that we maintain some work activity during a strike or lockout, and we submitted our disagreement. Since then, we have been waiting for a ruling from CIRB that sets out the parameters of a legal strike or lockout -- but their failure to communicate is disappointing and unfair -- and our members deserve a fair contract. As a result, we are moving forward and preparing our members to strike and will hold a press conference on October 14th to announce the strike date," said Olivier Lachance, President of ATU Local 1557.

Press Conference

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2024

Time: 10:00 am

Location: to be confirmed – update will be provided

Speakers:

Olivier Lachance, ATU Local 1557 President

John Di Nino, ATU Canada President

Magali Picard, FTQ President

Larry Rousseau, CLC Executive Vice-President

SOURCE Syndicat Uni du Transport 1557

Media contact: Olivier Lachance, President ATU Local 1557 819-921-3486 [email protected]