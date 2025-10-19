GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Despite ATU Local 1557's best efforts to reach a fair agreement addressing job security and wage parity in the final 48 hours before the strike deadline, an agreement was not reached. As a result, STO transit workers will be on strike effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning.

Negotiations failed because STO failed to present a reasonable offer that addresses the key issues outlined by the Amalgamated Transit Union – ATU Local 1557."Our ATU bargaining team has been negotiating in good faith, but the employer (STO) is attempting to remove long-standing protections in the collective agreement that safeguard our members' jobs," said Olivier Lachance, President of ATU Local 1557.

"STO has continuously delayed and stalled negotiations and has failed to present a fair offer that our members will accept. These transit workers have been without a contract since 2023, almost three years. They deserve to earn a living wage that is fair and equitable with the wages at other transit properties. Currently, they earn significantly less than their counterparts elsewhere."

"Our members have been patiently waiting for a new collective agreement, but they've had enough. They are united and fully committed to going on strike to fight for the fair deal they deserve," concluded Lachance.

The ATU says they do not take going on strike or disrupting transit service for riders lightly, but STO leaves them no choice. The Union recommends that the riding public prepare for the strike and delays. "STO will only realize the true value of its workforce when they don't show up to work," said ATU International President John Costa. "Our Union and our members at Local 1557 are fed up with the disrespect STO has shown them. We had hoped it wouldn't come down to this for our riders, but our Union has been down this road with strikes many times. We will stand with our brothers and sisters on the picket lines until we win."

Media contact: Olivier Lachance, President ATU Local 1557, 819-921-3486, [email protected]