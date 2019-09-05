STM's New Revolution Cannabis Grinder Ties Commercial Processing Efficiencies To Cannabinoid Preservation

DENVER, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- As more states come online to sell medical and recreational marijuana legally, and as the hemp (CBD) market fiercely expands, demand for quality products continues to surge. Simultaneously, due to this deeply competitive landscape, the need for higher-quality, more cost-efficient tools and machinery for cultivators and processors also continues to soar.

With that in mind, STM Canna (www.stmcanna.com) has been rolling out a series of processing solutions which began with the STM RocketBox, a high-volume pre-rolled joint machine. Operating at the maximum output of 25,000 joints daily, this commercial machine produces 453 joints in 3 minutes with a unique, patent-pending fully customizable cycle.

"We're seeing a striking increase of pre-roll demands worldwide as more states and countries become legal, while the emergence of hemp (now federally de-regulated) has contributed to a rising need for CBD pre-rolls and extractions," says Erik Blackerby, Executive Vice President of STM.

The recently released STM Revolution grinder (launched Summer 2019) follows closely in line with the future-forward quality and commercial-viability of its counterpart, the STM RocketBox.

"The Revolution was built in response to a severe lack of a commercially-viable grinding solution that paired well with pre-rolled joint production and extraction," said Blackerby. "While today's standard cannabis grinders rely on weed-wacker style whips, flour mills and blenders to absolutely pulverize material, the Revolution utilizes a proprietary dual-blade system with multiple interchangeable particle screens to minimize damage to flower and bring back efficiency into processing."

STM Canna was founded in early 2017 to address the hemp and marijuana industry's need for commercial-grade, cost-effective processing solutions. For more information, please visit www.stmcanna.com. For press inquiries, please contact Erik Blackerby at media@stmcanna.com. For sales inquiries, please contact sales@stmcanna.com or call (509) 204-3165.

CONTACT:

Erik Blackerby | Media Inquiries: (509) 204-3148

Jessica Ferranti | Sales Inquiries: (509) 204-3165

SOURCE STM Canna

Related Links

http://stmcanna.com

