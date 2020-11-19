Launched last June, this tool stands out because it provides riders with an estimate of the number of passengers they should expect not only when they board, but also during the course of their entire bus trip – a first in Canada. With the COVID-19 pandemic having made social distancing in public transit situations a core concern for users, this tool supplies them with information tailored to them, so they can make informed decisions based on the level of bus crowdedness they are comfortable with: e.g. take an earlier or later bus, get on or off at a different bus stop, use another bus route nearby, etc.

STL buses have been equipped with GPS technology and passenger counters for years, which record on a daily basis how many passengers are on the bus at each stop, for each bus route, at each scheduled bus time. The new tool uses this information to derive the level of bus occupancy at a stop, at a specific time, for the entire length of a commute, based on the averages trending over the previous five business days. The calculations are updated daily. Available at stlaval.ca/passengers , on a computer or smartphone.

"We are very moved by this second recognition for our estimator from our Canadian peers. Put together in a matter of weeks, it was obvious from the early broad strokes a bold idea was taking shape: empowering users, in just a few clicks, with the information they need to make the choices that are right for them. It thoroughly reflects how we see our role at the STL, as transit facilitators for the Laval population."

The STL develops and operates an integrated network consisting of buses, school transport, shared taxis, and paratransit transport which together combine for 19+ million trips per year. The STL's regular bus network consists of 47 routes, some 2,700 stops and covers over 1,500 kilometres across the Laval territory. The STL is among the most innovative transit authorities in North America. www.stlaval.ca

