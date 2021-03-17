Stix Brands International Launches Frontline Protection Kits in Support of Brain Injury Canada

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Stix Brands International has officially launched their "Tools for the Rules" Campaign in support of Brain Injury Canada (BIC).

This initiative introduces personal Frontline Protection Kits available for purchase to protect you, your family and others from COVID-19. Each Kit contains:

Frontline Protection Kit (CNW Group/Stix Brands International Inc.)

5 PPE Health Canada-Approved masks;

2 personal SoapStix hand wash sprays;

1 personal SoapStix hand sanitizer spray.

Each Kit costs $19.99 plus applicable taxes; your purchase helps support the services and treatment of the 165,000 Canadians who suffer from traumatic Brain Injuries every year.

For every Kit sold, Stix Brands will donate $4 to Brain Injury Canada.

To purchase your Frontline Protection Kit, visit www.protectionkits.ca .

About Stix Brands International:

Stix Brands International was founded following the SARS and H1N1 outbreak to provide portable and practical solutions to help prevent the spread of germs and to increase access to personal hygiene. Our products use 100% natural ingredients that protect and soothe skin while eliminating germs. Our goal is to provide individuals with access to skin care protection everywhere they go. www.stixbrandsinternational.com

About Brain Injury Canada (BIC):

Brain Injury Canada is a national charitable organization focused on education; advocacy and awareness of acquired brain injury. The stats around brain injury are pretty staggering and demonstrate the prevalence of brain injury across the nation. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) can impact every part of a person's life - cognitively, physically, emotionally and behaviourally. TBI's are caused by something that comes from outside the body. This includes blows, bumps, and jolts to the head.

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of disability globally. TBI occurs at an annual rate of 500 out of 100,000 individuals. That is approximately one person injured every 3 minutes in Canada.

Please visit our brain injury resource website www.braininjurycanada.ca

