Stinson Owl-Lite Acquires Revolutionary Digital Printing Technology

Nov 04, 2021, 16:04 ET
An Ontario First: The TrafficJet™ Pro
VAUGHAN, ON, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Stinson Owl-Lite recently announced today the addition of a new TrafficJet™ Pro, by Avery Dennison, the first to be used in all of Ontario. Stinson Owl-Lite has a long history throughout Ontario for incorporating the newest and most advanced printing and sign-making technologies to produce signs of unparalleled quality and longevity.
"We are excited to add the TrafficJet™ Pro to our fleet of sign-making equipment." Said James Delamere, President of Stinson Owl-Lite. "This printer is a true game-changer in that we're ensuring that our customers get the very best signs produced for them with the most innovative technologies available on the market today. It's all about creating a long-lasting quality sign to ensure that our customers get the absolute best sign product, and this printer will allow us to do just that."
Here are some highlights of what makes the new digital TrafficJet™ Pro printer so impressive:
Anti-Graffiti Protective Overlaminate:
Maintenance crews can simply clean traffic signs of vandalism instead of replacing them.
Up to 15 Year Sign Warranty:
Replace signs less often with the industry's longest sign warranty.
Advanced UV Protection:
Ensure that colours and finishes don't diminish over time, no matter what the environment.
Improves Replacement Cycles:
Longer lasting signs with stretched replacement cycles reduce the pressure on maintenance budgets.
Environmentally Friendly:
Less waste product, no use of VOC solvent inks, and no cleaning of screens required.
About Stinson Owl-Lite
Stinson Owl-Lite is a 100% Canadian-owned and operated full-service traffic and pedestrian safety company with three locations (Concord, Woodbridge, Gormley) in Ontario. It has long been considered by those in the industry to be a leader in traffic safety products and services. Over the past 60 years, they have provided quality traffic management solutions to municipalities, construction, industrial, private, and public sectors. – Learn more at stinson.ca
