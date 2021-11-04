Stinson Owl-Lite Acquires Revolutionary Digital Printing Technology

Here are some highlights of what makes the new digital TrafficJet™ Pro printer so impressive:

Anti-Graffiti Protective Overlaminate:

Maintenance crews can simply clean traffic signs of vandalism instead of replacing them.

Up to 15 Year Sign Warranty:

Replace signs less often with the industry's longest sign warranty.

Advanced UV Protection:

Ensure that colours and finishes don't diminish over time, no matter what the environment.

Improves Replacement Cycles:

Longer lasting signs with stretched replacement cycles reduce the pressure on maintenance budgets.

Environmentally Friendly:

Less waste product, no use of VOC solvent inks, and no cleaning of screens required.

About Stinson Owl-Lite

Stinson Owl-Lite is a 100% Canadian-owned and operated full-service traffic and pedestrian safety company with three locations (Concord, Woodbridge, Gormley) in Ontario. It has long been considered by those in the industry to be a leader in traffic safety products and services. Over the past 60 years, they have provided quality traffic management solutions to municipalities, construction, industrial, private, and public sectors. – Learn more at stinson.ca

