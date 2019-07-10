Stillcanna Founder Relocates to Europe to Concentrate on Bulk CBD Sales

VANCOUVER, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Stillcanna Inc. (CSE:STIL, OTC:SCNNF, FRANKFURT:A2PEWA) ("STIL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its founder Marc Crimeni is relocating to Europe to concentrate on bulk sales of the Company's CBD products.

"We are a global company operating in multiple time zones," stated Jason Dussault CEO of Stillcanna. "Marc has spent the majority of his career in global sales and marketing having done business in over 60 countries. His sales and marketing knowledge across a myriad of products over the past 4 decades is instrumental in Stillcanna achieving its corporate milestones, I applaud Marc's dedication to the task at hand."

"In the near term the European market for bulk CBD has been forecast to be the largest in the world," explained Marc Crimeni. "Capitalizing on this opportunity is difficult when faced with an 8 to 10 hour time difference. In founding the Company it was important to me to secure the right team members in management, agriculture, harvesting and extraction so I could concentrate on my core skills in international sales, today we have reached that milestone. I look forward to operating in the same time zone as our facilities and future customers while assisting the Company on achieving its revenue goals moving forward."

Mr. Crimeni will be relocating to Europe at the end of July 2019.

Stillcanna Inc. (CSE: STIL) www.stillcanna.com is a Canadian early-stage life sciences company focused on large scale CBD extraction in Europe. The company feels its proprietary intellectual property allows it to extract CBD at a lower cost. The company has signed an initial extraction contract in Europe to be the exclusive extractor for Dragonfly BioSciences LLC, a United Kingdom-based supplier of CBD. Upon the completion of its Polish extraction facilities, Stillcanna will be one of the largest processors and providers of market ready CBD in Europe.

