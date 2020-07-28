Stikeman Elliott appoints Karen Fellowes to lead Western Canadian Restructuring & Insolvency Group

Karen is a highly respected insolvency lawyer who specializes in representing and protecting the interests of debtors, court officers, secured lenders, purchasers of distressed assets, unsecured creditors, landlords and tenants, suppliers and other stakeholders in commercial re-organizations, workouts, restructurings and proceedings under the Canada Business Corporations Act and other corporate statutes, the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, and the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

"Karen is a leading lawyer in her field and we are thrilled she has joined Stikeman Elliott in the Calgary office. Karen has significant experience in this specialized practice area across a number of industries in Western Canada," said Chrysten Perry, Managing Partner (Calgary). "Her strong track record of excellence, paired with her deep industry expertise, fits our commitment to our clients to provide the highest level of expert advice and client service."

Karen holds the prestigious Queen's Counsel (Q.C.) designation, which recognizes distinguished members of the legal profession and honours their expertise in a particular area of law. She was also recently recognized as a top lawyer in her field by International Women's Insolvency and Restructuring Confederation (IWIRC), through which she received the Fetner Award for outstanding international member, and has been appointed President of Pro Bono Law Alberta.

"I am very excited to join the National Restructuring & Insolvency Group at Stikeman Elliott," Karen stated. "It is an honour to be part of such a highly regarded team and I look forward to working with my new colleagues across the firm."

