STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Canadian Championship & Canadian Trophy 2022

The Canadian Championship is the most important event of the year for the Canadian Series and features the best athletes from coast to coast competing in one of three divisions – Pro Men's, Pro Women's, and Rookie Men's. This year, 24 athletes will battle for the title of Canadian Champion and for a coveted spot on the Canadian Team to represent the country at the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS World Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden in October. Athletes include 2021 returning champion Marcel Dupuis, along with brothers Nathan and Ben Cumberland going head-to-head. Both brothers hold World Championships from their Rookie years in 2015 and 2016.

The top Pro Men's athletes coming out of the Canadian Championship will also compete in The Canadian Trophy, the most demanding format of the series, which requires exceptional endurance and pushes the athletes to their absolute limits. The winner will go on to represent Canada at the 2023 World Champions Trophy.

"We are very excited to bring the action back to Charlottetown after an incredible experience in 2017 during Canada's 150th celebrations", said Jeff Loosemore, Marketing Manager of STIHL TIMBERSPORTS in Canada. "Not only is the city recognized as a major player and top hosting destination in sport tourism in Canada but working with the City of Charlottetown is an absolute pleasure from every perspective and the people of P.E.I. are just incredible."

The Canadian Championship features six disciplines (sawing and chopping exercises) performed one at a time within each division and include: the Springboard Chop, Underhand Chop, STIHL Stock Saw, Standing Block Chop, Single Buck, and Hot Saw. The Canadian Trophy has Pro Men's athletes compete in four of the six disciplines in a back-to-back relay format without taking a break. Through an elimination bracket format, two athletes will compete head-to-head with the winner moving on to the next round.

The competitions will take place at Confederation Landing Park in the heart of Charlottetown on the waterfront, and the schedule breaks out as follows (all times local):

Friday July 29 th - Rookie Men's Canadian Championship [ 2:00 to 4:00 pm ADT ]

- Rookie Men's Canadian Championship [ ] Friday July 29 th - Women's Canadian Championship [ 7:00 to 8:30 pm ADT ]

- Women's Canadian Championship [ ] Saturday, July 30 th – Pro Men's Canadian Championship [ 5:00 to 8:00 pm ADT ]

– Pro Men's Canadian Championship [ ] Sunday, July 31 st – Canadian Trophy Pro Men's "Qualifiers" [ 11:00 am to 2:00 pm ADT ]

– Canadian Trophy Pro Men's "Qualifiers" [ ] Sunday, July 31 st – Canadian Trophy Pro Men's "Elimination Championship" [ 4:00 to 6:00 pm ADT ]

Having seen it on TV, Canadians can once again experience STIHL TIMBERSPORTS live. Spectators are welcome at the competitions, free of charge. Events will also be streamed live starting July 29 through July 31 on STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Facebook @stihltimbersportsCA

For more information about this event or the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Series, visit www.timbersports.ca

About the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® Series – The STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® Series consists of up to six disciplines, pending division and competition type, three using an axe – Springboard, Standing Block Chop and Underhand Chop – and three using a saw – Stock Saw, Single Buck, and Hot Saw. Most of the disciplines have evolved from traditional forestry techniques and have been practiced for over 150 years. Whereas the Hot Saw is a modern discipline that sees athletes build their own customized super powered chainsaws, the saws get modified with motorbike engines and use high octane fuel that super-power these hot saws to cut through wood like butter. The keys to victory in STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® are a combination of an outstanding fitness level, perfect technical skills with the axe and saw, and a complete focused and mentally strong condition to withstand the enormous pressure of this competition.

