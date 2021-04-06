Stigma Grow Announces Exclusive Live-Resin Concentrates Contract with Sundial Growers

RED DEER, AB, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Stigma Grow ("Stigma" or the "Company") and its parent company, CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV: CANB), are thrilled to announce they have entered into a third-party production agreement (the "Agreement") with Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company"), a Health Canada licensed cannabis producer recognized for its 'small-batch-at-scale' individualized 'room' approach, to produce a variety of Sundial's hydrocarbon (BHO) concentrates.

Among other opportunities within the concentrates market, the new collaboration between the two Alberta-based companies will enable capitalization on the fast-emerging live-resin vape market.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Sundial will provide its input for both fresh-frozen and cured formats to Stigma to produce a variety of live-resin and cured cannabis concentrates.

Sundial expects to launch the products across Canada under the Top Leaf brand in Q3 2021.

"As one of the first-to-market producers of true live-resin, high-terpene, full-spectrum vape cartridges in Alberta we reviewed many partnership requests from some of legal cannabis' most recognizable brands, but none provided the brand and business fit demonstrated by Sundial," said Travis McIntyre, CEO of Stigma. "We look forward to working with this well-established Alberta brand long into the future and recognize the value that comes to those who partner strategically with like-minded visionaries."

"As part of our continued focus within the premium inhalable segment, we are pleased to enter into a concentrates partnership with Stigma," added Andrew Stordeur, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sundial. "We believe this collaboration will provide our consumers with an excellent addition to our portfolio of cannabis products."

In addition to this partnership announcement, the first two months of 2021 has seen the Company's existing and new products accepted into Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, as education surrounding the quality and experience offered by live-resin concentrates makes its way across the country to millions of recreational and medicinal consumers typically looking for something new and improved.

About CanadaBis Capital Inc. & Stigma Grow

CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV:CANB) is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on achieving large-scale growth in the global cannabis market – with specific attention paid to supplying the fast-emerging concentrates category through their Stigma Grow cultivation and extraction facility.

Acting as the cornerstone for everything they offer, Stigma Grow continuously strives to address the market demands and lingering stigmas within the legal cannabis industry head-on, with products designed to disturb the status quo and dramatically shift the conversation surrounding Canada's legal cannabis industry.

About Sundial Growers Inc.

Sundial is a public company with Common Shares traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "SNDL".

Sundial is a licensed producer that crafts cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Our 'craft-at-scale' modular growing approach, award-winning genetics and experienced growers set us apart.



Our Canadian operations cultivate small-batch cannabis using an individualized "room" approach, with 448,000 square feet of total available space.

Sundial's brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Our consumer-packaged goods experience enables us to not just grow quality cannabis, but also to create exceptional consumer and customer experiences.

We are proudly Albertan, headquartered in Calgary, AB, with operations in Olds, AB, and Rocky View County, AB.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to our business and operations; timing of the Sundial products coming to market; the demand and market for live-resin vape cartridges, and our general business plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions including: the ability of the Company's products to compete with the pricing and product availability on the black-market; the market demand for the Company's products; and assumptions concerning the Company's competitive advantages. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulation, the general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; ability to sustain or create a demand for a product; requirement for further capital; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the results of operations and such other matters as set out in the Company's continuous disclosure on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have a material adverse effect on our future results, performance or achievements.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE CanadaBis Capital Inc.

For further information: For more information on CanadaBis Capital or Stigma Grow visit: www.canadabis.com, www.stigmagrow.ca, or contact: Investor Relations [email protected] 1-888-STIGMA1