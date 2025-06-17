Stewart McDannold Stuart is now SMS LAW

VICTORIA, BC, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Stewart McDannold Stuart has rebranded as SMS LAW—a move that reflects the law firm's continued investment in serving its clients' evolving needs and staying at the forefront of legal practice. While the firm will retain its full name, it will proudly operate as SMS LAW going forward.

Honouring our history as we look to the future.

SMS LAW has matured into a dynamic and responsive organization comprised of more than a dozen expert lawyers backed by a specialized, experienced legal support team. The firm is deep and well-resourced in both its litigation and solicitor groups to serve all aspects of its clients' needs. The new brand better reflects the firm's organizational strengths while paying recognition to the fact its valued clients have long used "SMS" in referring to the firm.

"We are very excited about this next step in our firm's history," said Peter Johnson, Managing Partner. "This brand refresh updates our visual identity and accompanies the launch of our new, responsive website to reflect the firm we are today. At the same time, it provides significant continuity with our original branding to reinforce the service and value that our clients have come to know and expect from us over the past 37 years."

About Us

SMS LAW is a Canadian law firm devoted to providing legal services to local governments and other public organizations across British Columbia. Since our founding in 1988, we have been committed to providing a full range of top-calibre legal services to our clients at a reasonable cost. Learn more about us at sms.bc.ca

SOURCE SMS LAW

Sue Smart, Firm Administrator, [email protected] or call (250) 380-7744