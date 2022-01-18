Steve Kane takes expanded role with international non-profit Make Music Matter to help propel organization's mission

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - International non-profit Make Music Matter announced today the appointment of music industry veteran Steve Kane as Director of Business Development and Industry Affairs.

Kane, the former President of Warner Music Canada, steps into the role after having served on the Make Music Matter Board of Directors since August 2021. In his new position he will work closely with Board Chair David Bottrill and founder and CEO Darcy Ataman to develop new partnerships in the music and corporate sectors..

"During my thirty plus years in the music business, I've witnessed first hand the power of music to inspire and heal, but I've never seen anything like the Healing in Harmony music therapy program," said Kane. "The work Make Music Matter does in some of the world's most horrific conflict and post-conflict zones to restore people's dignity through the creation of music is both inspiring and vital. I look forward to deepening my involvement and bringing their work to the attention of the global music community to raise awareness of how key music can be in beginning the process of healing."

Make Music Matter (MMM) is dedicated to helping trauma survivors to heal through the Healing in Harmony program - a unique form of group therapy that combines traditional psychotherapy with lyric writing, musical composition, and professional music production.

Darcy Ataman shared, "We are honoured to welcome Steve to the team to help guide Make Music Matter into a new era of growth and proficiency. As we set our sights on continuing to scale in the humanitarian and development sector, and on burgeoning operations in our Indigenous communities in North America, Steve's expertise and leadership will be instrumental.

Kane joined Warner Music Canada in 2001 as Senior Vice President and Managing Director and was appointed President in January 2004. Prior to Warner, he was the Senior Vice President of Universal/Island/DefJam Canada (1998 – 2001) and Senior Vice President of Polygram Records in Canada (1997). He has also held positions in marketing and promotions at independent label I.R.S. and A&M Records, before becoming General Manager of Virgin Records. In 2015, Kane was inducted into the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame.

makemusicmatter.org

Steve Kane – hi-res headshot

SOURCE NWC

For further information: Rebecca Purver, Media and Communications Manager, [email protected], 514-578-2036