Sterling Global Financial announces an enhanced partnership with iCapital, moving management of the fund to iCapital Canada

TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Sterling Global Financial ("SGF"), a global asset management firm specializing in real estate investment fund management, real estate development, property management, and banking, today announced that Sterling Mortgage Income Fund ("SMIF") will now be managed by iCapital Network Canada Ltd. ("iCapital Canada", together with its affiliates, "iCapital") for distribution to eligible investors in the Canadian market as of April 1, 2024. iCapital Canada is a Canadian investment manager and an affiliate of the iCapital group of companies ("iCapital"), the global fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry. SGF announced in January of this year, along with iCapital, the expansion of the fund into the US wealth management marketplace.

SMIF's investment objective is to provide access to the returns of Sterling Mortgage Income Master Fund, LP (the "Master Fund"). SMIF invests substantially all of its capital in shares of Sterling Mortgage Income Fund Ltd., which in turn invests substantially all of its assets in the Master Fund. The Master Fund is managed by a team of executives with deep experience in real estate lending and development.

SMIF was launched in Canada in 2016 as the feeder fund (access fund) to Sterling Mortgage Income Fund, Ltd. This launch enabled Canadian investors to access the strategy and made it eligible for all registered accounts (RRSP, RRIF, TSFA).

"This transition will allow SMIF to be approved on more platforms in the Canadian investment space allowing more eligible Canadian investors to access the strategy," noted Stephen Tiller, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Global Financial. "With access to a portfolio of quality real estate assets in competitive markets, this presents a compelling value add opportunity for financial professionals to consider for their eligible Canadian investors."

"We are honored to expand our partnership with Sterling Global Financial, a recognized leader in global real estate investing," said Tom Johnston, Managing Director and Head of iCapital Canada. "Wealth creation in the alternative asset space has long been an institutional strategy and we are delighted to support Sterling Global Financial in broadening the reach of this institutional grade strategy to Canada wealth managers and their clients."

Those interested in learning more about SMIF should contact their investment adviser.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which any offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of such securities under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Sterling Global Financial

Sterling Global Financial Group, a global alternative asset manager founded by Executive Chairman, David Kosoy, has over 50 years of experience, focuses on real estate, infrastructure, and financial services. The firm offers a range of services such as private banking, investment management, trust services, and more, positioning itself as a leader in the industry through its commitment to excellence and innovation.

For further information please visit www.sterlinggloballtd.com or [email protected]

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/sterling-global-financial/mycompany/?viewAsMember=true

About iCapital

iCapital powers the world's alternative investment marketplace offering a complete suite of tools, end-to-end enterprise solutions, data management and distribution capabilities and an innovative operating system. iCapital is the trusted technology partner to independent financial advisors, wealth managers, and asset managers, offering unrivaled access, technology, and education to incorporate alternative assets into the core portfolio strategies for their clients.

At the forefront of the digital transformation in alternative investing, iCapital's secure platform delivers a complete portfolio of management capabilities for education, transactions, data flows, analytics, and client support throughout the investment lifecycle. With US$180.91 billion in global platform assets, the iCapital operating system automates and streamlines the complex process of private market investing and seamlessly integrates with clients' existing infrastructure platform and tools.

iCapital employs more than 1200 people globally, and has 13 offices worldwide including New York, Greenwich, Zurich, Lisbon, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Toronto. iCapital has consistently been recognized for its outstanding innovation, fintech industry leadership, and performance including Forbes Fintech 50 for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 and MMI/Barron's Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

For more information, visit https://icapital.com | Twitter (X): @icapitalnetwork |

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc/



______________________________________________________

1 As of February 29, 2024

SOURCE Sterling Global Financial

For further information: Karyn Phuong, [email protected], 647-325-1509