Sterling Capital Brokers Strengthens Leadership Team with the Appointment of Alan Fergusson as SVP Partnerships

Addition of benefits industry veteran will enhance strategic partnerships globally and accelerate strategic vision.

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Sterling Capital Brokers ("Sterling"), Canada's largest independent benefits consulting firm today announced the appointment of Alan Fergusson as Senior Vice President, Partnerships. In this strategic role, Fergusson will spearhead Sterling's partnership initiatives, leveraging his extensive brokerage and benefits experience to capitalize on existing alliances and forge new relationships for the benefit of Sterling's clients and partners.

With over 20+ years of global benefits experience, Alan Fergusson brings a wealth of expertise and a background in strategic partnerships to Sterling. Previously holding leadership positions at World Broker Network (WBN), beneficia, and Mattioli Woods Plc, Fergusson has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive mutually beneficial collaborations and unlock new avenues for growth. His proficiency in cultivating relationships and his deep understanding of employee benefits make him an invaluable addition to the Sterling leadership team.

"I am thrilled to join Sterling Capital Brokers and help grow the considerable partnership ecosystem the Sterling team has built today", said Alan Fergusson. "Sterling has established an impressive network of partners to provide extended value to client, and I am excited to contribute to the further development of these alliances while actively seeking out new opportunities. Together, we will harness the power of our mutual partner relationships to enhance the value we deliver to our clients and strengthen Sterling's position as the largest independent benefits firm in Canada."

Since its founding in 2014 Sterling has consistently prioritized delivering comprehensive benefit solutions and exceptional client experiences. With a robust partner network already in place, Sterling has cultivated strong relationships with best-in-class ancillary offerings such as Dialogue , MedNow , and Aya , enabling the company to provide clients with access to more benefits options to suit their needs.

"We are delighted to welcome Alan Fergusson to our team as the SVP Partnerships," commented Stefan Ionescu, co-founder of Sterling Capital Brokers. "Alan's appointment signifies our commitment to further strengthening our partner channel and maximizing the benefits it offers to our clients. We are confident that his strategic vision and leadership will enhance our capabilities, opening new doors and driving continued success."

Canadian businesses seeking to enhance or streamline their employee benefits programs are encouraged to contact Sterling directly. For more information, visit sterlingcapitalbrokers.com

About Sterling Capital Brokers

Sterling Capital Brokers (SCB) was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. SCB is Canada's largest independent benefit consulting firm that specializes in servicing SME's and Multi-National Enterprise clients across Canada. SCB offers its clients comprehensive benefit consulting and customized plan management technology services which provides rapid and bespoke solutions to its client base.

