Stepping Forward for Youth Mental Health

Registration is now open for the 2024 RBC Race for the Kids

TORONTO, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Registration is now open for the 2024 RBC Race for the Kids, in support of Sunnybrook's Family Navigation Project (FNP). The 12th annual event will take place at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto on Saturday, September 21 with a 5 km walk/run.

In Canada, as many as 1.2 million youth struggle with mental health or addiction issues, yet only one in five receives care. FNP provides critical guidance and support, pairing youth and their families with clinically trained navigators who help them find and access the mental health and addictions services they urgently need.

Due to the growing demand for their services, FNP has widened the age range, now helping youth between the ages of 11 and 29. The program is also scaling up its unique navigation model and exploring new ways to meet the diverse needs of youth in our community. It's the unwavering commitment of RBC Race for the Kids and other generous donors that have enabled FNP to do this much needed work.

"For young people and their families, navigating the mental health and addiction system can feel like a never-ending maze. They need someone who understands the system and services available to guide them to the care that best matches their needs," says Dr. Anthony Levitt, founder and medical director of FNP. "Thanks to the success of the RBC Race for the Kids we have been able to help thousands of young people. Through the support generated by the race, we can continue to support youth and their families in their toughest moments."

To date, RBC Race for the Kids in Toronto has raised more than $23 million for youth mental health. Thanks to this support, as well as other generous donors, FNP has helped more youth move toward a brighter future.

"I'm so proud to be part of the RBC Race for the Kids, and to help provide young people in our community the resources they need. And with the expanded mandate of FNP, our support is as important as ever," said Kris Depencier, Regional President, Greater Toronto, RBC. "Thank you to everyone who participates, taking action and providing tangible support for our youth."

Registration and complete race details are available at rbcraceforthekids.ca. Participants are encouraged to register early before spots fill up.

To learn more about Sunnybrook's Family Navigation Project, visit sunnybrook.ca/familynavigation.

