MONTRÉAL, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Quebec yesterday appointed Stéphane Pallage as Rector of the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) for a five-year term starting April 27, 2023. His appointment follows the unanimous recommendation of the University's Board of Directors transmitted to the Government of Quebec after a rigorous selection process.

Biographical Notes

Stéphane Pallage began his university studies at the University of Liège where he obtained a degree in Business Administration in 1990. He received a scholarship from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, where he earned a Master's in Industrial Administration (Finance) in 1993 and a Ph.D. in Economics in 1995.

From 1995 to 2017, Pallage was a professor in the Department of Economics at UQAM's School of Management (ESG UQAM). Over the course of his career at UQAM, he held several positions: Director of Graduate Programs in Economics (2002-2005), Department Director (2008-2012) and Vice-Dean, Research (2012-2013). From 2013 to 2017, he served as Dean of ESG UQAM.

Stéphane Pallage was then appointed Rector of the University of Luxembourg. From 2018 to 2022, he contributed to the strategic development of the university, to improving its funding and to its international positioning as a high-level research institution. One of his functions as rector was the vice-presidency of the Université de la Grande Région (2019-2022) and, as a member of the board of directors of the ASBL Esch 2022, he participated in the European Capital of Culture mandate that Esch-sur-Alzette won for the year 2022.

Quote from Rector Stéphane Pallage

"Starting now and throughout my mandate, I will strive to promote the distinctive character of UQAM and its leading strategic role in the francization and development of Quebec."

Portrait photo

SOURCE Université du Québec à Montréal

For further information: Information: Jenny Desrochers, Director, Press Relations, UQAM, 514-207-0464, [email protected]; Source: Caroline Tessier, Director, Communications Department, UQAM, [email protected]