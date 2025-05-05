Stephan Tetrault Acquires GameStop Canada

Company to Relaunch as EB Games Canada

TORONTO, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Stephan Tetrault, a prominent French-Canadian entrepreneur and longtime leader in the collectibles and entertainment space, has officially acquired Electronics Boutique Canada inc. also known as "GameStop Canada" from GameStop Global Holdings S.A.R.L.

The acquisition marks a new chapter for the Canadian retailer, which will relaunch as EB Games Canada—a beloved and iconic name many Canadian gamers still associate with their earliest gaming experiences.

Stephane Tetrault Headshot (CNW Group/GameStop Canada)

The move reflects a commitment to revitalizing Canada's gaming retail scene, bringing renewed focus to customer experience, collector culture, and the unique preferences of Canadian gamers.

"This isn't just a business decision—it's about bringing something back that Canadians truly loved," said Stephan Tetrault, Owner and CEO of the newly rebranded EB Games Canada. "We're going to build something special here, with community, nostalgia, and innovation at its heart."

EB Games Canada, which had originally been rebranded to GameStop Canada in 2021, will now return to its roots with a fresh identity that merges classic elements with modern retail experiences. Plans for the revamped EB Games include enhanced in-store events, expanded product lines, deeper integration with pop culture brands, and a renewed focus on Canadians.

"We want EB Games Canada to be more than a store—we want it to be the hub for gaming and fandom culture across Canada," said Jim Tyo, President, GameStop Canada. "This is about passion, and that's what's going to drive every decision we make."

The transition to EB Games Canada will roll out nationwide over the coming months, including updated store signage, a redesigned website, and new branding across digital and social platforms all in order to enhance customer experience.

For more information, please visit www.gamestop.ca or follow @GameStopCanada on social media.

As part of this acquisition, Stephan Tetrault was supported by HNA who acted as M&A and financial advisors.

ABOUT GAMESTOP CANADA

With over 185 stores across Canada, GameStop leads the market in Video Game and pop culture related Toys & Collectibles. Proudly a community specialist, the GameStop team is driven by passion and an unwavering commitment to deliver a unique product and service experience for our customers.

