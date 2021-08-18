Step into Mary Berg's Kitchen! New Original Culinary Series, MARY MAKES IT EASY Premieres Sept. 6 on CTV Life Channel

– Hosted by chef and two-time Canadian Screen Award-winner Mary Berg, MARY MAKES IT EASY follows Berg as she takes viewers step-by-step through recipes that solve everyday cooking conundrums –

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Full of recipes guaranteed to impress without the stress, CTV Life Channel announced today that its new original culinary series MARY MAKES IT EASY premieres Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Sept. 6. Hosted by Mary Berg, Canada's culinary sweetheart and two-time Canadian Screen Award-winner for Best Host, Lifestyle for CTV Original series MARY'S KITCHEN CRUSH, the first batch of MARY MAKES IT EASY consists of 12 half-hour episodes.

Filmed on location in Toronto at her very own home kitchen, MARY MAKES IT EASY features Berg as she shares step-by-step recipes, tips, and tricks that leave viewers with a newfound confidence to overcome their own culinary challenges.

"With MARY MAKES IT EASY I really wanted to think of the things that I have challenges with, and that everybody has challenges with in the kitchen," said host Mary Berg. "I've created recipes that specifically solve these cooking conundrums, to make the cooking process from prep to serving, as easy as possible."

From ideas on what to make with a fridge full of leftovers, to lackluster chicken emergencies, Berg eliminates kitchen worries by offering up plenty of helpful takeaways as she guides viewers through each recipe. Filled with charm and wit, in the premiere episode of MARY MAKES IT EASY, "What Are Ya, Chicken?," airing Monday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Life Channel, Berg offers four exciting and delightful ways to expand viewers' chicken repertoire so it will never be boring or dry again!

