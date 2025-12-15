Third shift added at Windsor Assembly Plant to meet anticipated demand for new SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona and Chrysler minivan family – America's best-selling minivan and the No. 1 best-selling minivans in Canada

To date, nearly 240 Brampton Assembly Plant employees have elected to transfer to Windsor while all other hourly workers impacted by the operational pause continue to receive 70% of their salary, as well as health benefits

Hiring milestone builds on Stellantis' broader Canadian growth, including 600 new engineering jobs at the Automotive Research and Development Centre and 1,100 jobs at NextStar Energy since 2023

Since 2022, Stellantis has invested $7.9 billion in Canada on projects that are either complete or near completion

WINDSOR, ON, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Stellantis today announces it has reached a major hiring milestone at its Windsor Assembly Plant. With more than 1,000 employees now on board, this achievement marks a significant step toward the creation of 1,500 jobs for the third shift launching at the plant in early 2026, reinforcing Stellantis's long-term investment in its Canadian operations.

New team members participate in orientation training to prepare for the launch of the third shift at Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario. (CNW Group/Stellantis North America) Stellantis Commitment to Canada graphic. (CNW Group/Stellantis North America)

Since 2022, Stellantis has spent $7.9 billion in Canada, underscoring its commitment to strengthening the country's automotive manufacturing sector and to supporting economic growth in the communities it serves. Stellantis currently employs approximately 10,000 Canadians across its manufacturing plants, research and development centre, and business and distribution operations nationwide.

"Today's announcement reinforces Canada's critical role in Stellantis' global operations," said Trevor Longley, president and CEO of Stellantis Canada. "For more than a century, we've proudly assembled vehicles here - more than 25 million to date. With major investments and a growing workforce, we remain confident in Canada's talent, innovation and manufacturing strength. As we lead the future of advanced automotive production, we're thrilled to see our new Windsor Assembly Plant team hit the ground running."

Windsor Assembly Plant has been the production home of the company's award-winning minivan family for 42 years, first launching in 1983. It currently assembles the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Voyager and Grand Caravan minivan, the No. 1 best-selling minivan in both Canada and the U.S.

Earlier this month, Windsor Assembly Plant celebrated the official production launch of the all-new, SIXPACK-powered, two-door 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack. Alongside the Charger Scat Pack, Windsor is producing two- and four-door versions of the all-electric, 670-horsepower, 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car. Production of the SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger R/T and four-door SIXPACK-powered Charger models will begin in the first quarter of 2026, expanding the brand's offerings and giving customers the freedom to choose the multi-energy powertrain best suited to their needs.

Supporting Impacted Workers in Brampton

Stellantis continues to work constructively with government partners, labour organizations and relevant stakeholders to strengthen Canadian operations and to create long-term employment opportunities. A key priority is supporting impacted employees at the Brampton Assembly Plant. To date, nearly 240 employees have accepted transfer opportunities to Windsor Assembly Plant to take on new roles. All other hourly workers impacted by the operational pause will continue to receive 70% of their salary, as well as health benefits.

A Century of Canadian Automotive Innovation

For more than 100 years, Stellantis has helped shape Canada's automotive industry. That legacy continues to inform the company's work today and reinforces its commitment as it looks ahead to the next chapter of Canadian innovation, manufacturing and economic growth. With major investments underway, Stellantis is building on its century-long presence to deliver the next generation of dependable vehicles and strengthen Canada's position in the global automotive sector.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrates 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

X: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

Additional information and news from Stellantis are available at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.

SOURCE Stellantis North America

LouAnn Gosselin, (519) 973-2253 (office), (519) 984-2600 (cell), [email protected]