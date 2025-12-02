Official production of the all-new, two-door 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack charges off the line at Windsor Assembly Plant

The newest entry in the all-new Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup, the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, is powered by the high-output 3.0-litre Twin Turbo Hurricane inline-six engine, producing 550 horsepower, 531 lb.-ft. of torque and capable of a blistering 0–60 mph in 3.9 seconds

First units will begin arriving at dealerships later this month

Launch underscores Canada's importance as a cornerstone of Stellantis' global operations and investment

Windsor Assembly to add a third shift and up to 1,500 new jobs in early 2026 to meet demand for Charger Scat Pack, R/T, Charger Daytona and the Chrysler minivan family. Hiring is already underway

Dodge Charger Scat Pack joins production in Windsor along with the 670-horsepower, all-electric 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car, and the Chrysler Pacifica and Grand Caravan minivan

SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger R/T and four-door SIXPACK-powered Charger models come off the line in the first quarter of 2026

WINDSOR, ON, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Stellantis officially launches production of the all-new, SIXPACK-powered, two-door 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack at the Windsor Assembly Plant – born to evolve the modern muscle car with uncompromising performance, relentless power and unmistakable Dodge attitude.

Stellantis officially launches production of the all-new, SIXPACK-powered, two-door 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario. The new Charger Scat Pack features a high-output 3.0-liter Twin Turbo Hurricane inline-six engine, delivering 550 horsepower and 531 lb.-ft. of torque, with an impressive 0–60 mph time of just 3.9 seconds, and joins the growing Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup, which includes two- and four-door models, internal combustion engine and all-electric powertrain options with ranges from 420 to 670 horsepower. SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack vehicles will begin arriving at dealerships later this month. (CNW Group/Stellantis North America)

"Today marks a proud milestone for Stellantis, the Dodge brand and our Canadian team as we celebrate the production launch of the all-new SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack," said Trevor Longley, Stellantis Canada president and CEO. "Assembled in Windsor, Dodge Charger offers customers the freedom to choose ICE or BEV powertrains to fit their lifestyle and blends raw performance with cutting-edge innovation."

"This is the next big step in the launch of the all-new Dodge Charger multi-energy muscle car lineup with the start of production of the new 550-horsepower, SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "The Unifor-represented employees at Windsor Assembly are assembling a new Charger lineup that has already won multiple awards, including Ward's 10 Best Interiors, Ward's 10 Best Propulsion Systems and a MotorWeek Drivers' Choice award, and delivers power of choice through a true multi-energy platform."

Dodge is rewriting the rules of modern muscle with the SIXPACK High Output (H.O.) engine, the most powerful Hurricane engine in production. The numbers speak for themselves:

550 horsepower

531 lb.-ft. of torque

0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds

The Charger Scat Pack is pure Dodge attitude--bold and unapologetic. The first units will begin arriving at dealerships this month.

Power Meets Purpose

The Windsor Assembly Plant is building legends, not just cars. Alongside the Charger Scat Pack, Windsor is producing the all-electric, 670-horsepower, 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car, and the Chrysler Pacifica and Grand Caravan minivan. First-quarter of 2026 brings the SIXPACK-powered Charger R/T and four-door SIXPACK-powered Charger models to the lineup, proving muscle comes in more than one shape.

This launch reinforces Canada's role as a cornerstone of Stellantis' global operations. To meet anticipated demand, Windsor Assembly will add a third shift and up to 1,500 new jobs in early 2026. Interviews and hiring are already underway.

Built on Big Investment

Since 2022:

$1.9 billion CAD invested to transform Windsor Assembly for next-gen Dodge muscle

Launched the all-new Dodge Charger Daytona BEV in 2024

All-new STLA Large architecture installed for ultimate flexibility

Added 301 new robots, advanced conveyors and a dedicated battery cell line for BEV capability

410 workstations modified for efficiency and precision

Added 600 engineering jobs at the company's Automotive Research and Development Centre (ARDC) and 1,000 new jobs at NextStar Energy joint venture in Windsor

Built an all new Mopar Parts Distribution Centre in Brampton to service Ontario, Quebec and Eastern Canada

Coming soon – Grand opening of the North America Battery Technology Centre at the ARDC

Coming soon – Grand opening of NextStar Energy, Canada's first gigafactory (Stellantis joint venture with LG Energy Solution)

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrates 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

X: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

Additional information and news from Stellantis are available at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.

SOURCE Stellantis North America

Jordan Wasylyk, (519) 973-2085 (office), (519) 965-8040 (cell), [email protected]; LouAnn Gosselin, (519) 973-2253 (office), (519) 984-2600 (cell), [email protected]