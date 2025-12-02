SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Charges Off the Line at Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant Français
News provided byStellantis North America
Dec 02, 2025, 12:39 ET
- Official production of the all-new, two-door 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack charges off the line at Windsor Assembly Plant
- The newest entry in the all-new Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup, the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, is powered by the high-output 3.0-litre Twin Turbo Hurricane inline-six engine, producing 550 horsepower, 531 lb.-ft. of torque and capable of a blistering 0–60 mph in 3.9 seconds
- First units will begin arriving at dealerships later this month
- Launch underscores Canada's importance as a cornerstone of Stellantis' global operations and investment
- Windsor Assembly to add a third shift and up to 1,500 new jobs in early 2026 to meet demand for Charger Scat Pack, R/T, Charger Daytona and the Chrysler minivan family. Hiring is already underway
- Dodge Charger Scat Pack joins production in Windsor along with the 670-horsepower, all-electric 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car, and the Chrysler Pacifica and Grand Caravan minivan
- SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger R/T and four-door SIXPACK-powered Charger models come off the line in the first quarter of 2026
WINDSOR, ON, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Stellantis officially launches production of the all-new, SIXPACK-powered, two-door 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack at the Windsor Assembly Plant – born to evolve the modern muscle car with uncompromising performance, relentless power and unmistakable Dodge attitude.
"Today marks a proud milestone for Stellantis, the Dodge brand and our Canadian team as we celebrate the production launch of the all-new SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack," said Trevor Longley, Stellantis Canada president and CEO. "Assembled in Windsor, Dodge Charger offers customers the freedom to choose ICE or BEV powertrains to fit their lifestyle and blends raw performance with cutting-edge innovation."
"This is the next big step in the launch of the all-new Dodge Charger multi-energy muscle car lineup with the start of production of the new 550-horsepower, SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "The Unifor-represented employees at Windsor Assembly are assembling a new Charger lineup that has already won multiple awards, including Ward's 10 Best Interiors, Ward's 10 Best Propulsion Systems and a MotorWeek Drivers' Choice award, and delivers power of choice through a true multi-energy platform."
Dodge is rewriting the rules of modern muscle with the SIXPACK High Output (H.O.) engine, the most powerful Hurricane engine in production. The numbers speak for themselves:
- 550 horsepower
- 531 lb.-ft. of torque
- 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds
The Charger Scat Pack is pure Dodge attitude--bold and unapologetic. The first units will begin arriving at dealerships this month.
Power Meets Purpose
The Windsor Assembly Plant is building legends, not just cars. Alongside the Charger Scat Pack, Windsor is producing the all-electric, 670-horsepower, 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car, and the Chrysler Pacifica and Grand Caravan minivan. First-quarter of 2026 brings the SIXPACK-powered Charger R/T and four-door SIXPACK-powered Charger models to the lineup, proving muscle comes in more than one shape.
This launch reinforces Canada's role as a cornerstone of Stellantis' global operations. To meet anticipated demand, Windsor Assembly will add a third shift and up to 1,500 new jobs in early 2026. Interviews and hiring are already underway.
Built on Big Investment
Since 2022:
- $1.9 billion CAD invested to transform Windsor Assembly for next-gen Dodge muscle
- Launched the all-new Dodge Charger Daytona BEV in 2024
- All-new STLA Large architecture installed for ultimate flexibility
- Added 301 new robots, advanced conveyors and a dedicated battery cell line for BEV capability
- 410 workstations modified for efficiency and precision
- Added 600 engineering jobs at the company's Automotive Research and Development Centre (ARDC) and 1,000 new jobs at NextStar Energy joint venture in Windsor
- Built an all new Mopar Parts Distribution Centre in Brampton to service Ontario, Quebec and Eastern Canada
- Coming soon – Grand opening of the North America Battery Technology Centre at the ARDC
- Coming soon – Grand opening of NextStar Energy, Canada's first gigafactory (Stellantis joint venture with LG Energy Solution)
Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrates 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.
Follow company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna
X: @StellantisNA
YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA
Additional information and news from Stellantis are available at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.
SOURCE Stellantis North America
Jordan Wasylyk, (519) 973-2085 (office), (519) 965-8040 (cell), [email protected]; LouAnn Gosselin, (519) 973-2253 (office), (519) 984-2600 (cell), [email protected]
Share this article