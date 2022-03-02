Stella Artois Inspires Canadians to Disconnect from Work and Prioritize their After-Work Hours

According to a recent Statistics Canada study, between 35 to 51 per cent of Canadians who are now working from home have reported working longer hours than they did prior to the pandemic, despite having the same level of productivity 1 . In contrast, only three per cent of all Canadians now working from home reported working shorter hours 1 .

"Recent data shows that Canadians are working much more than they were in previous years, which is impeding on our ability to create a clear divide between work life and personal life," said Mike Bascom, Senior Director, Marketing, Stella Artois Canada. "This imbalance and inability to disconnect was the inspiration for the Make Time. The Life Artois campaign, because success means less if you don't get to spend valuable time with loved ones. Through the Stella Hour Finder, our hope is that Canadians stop burning the candle at both ends and begin to take back their after-work hours, to savour life and make time with the people who matter most, over Stella Hour Specials."

With restrictions loosening and restaurants operating at full capacity, now more than ever, Canadians can make time for what truly matters – disconnecting to come together and savour life with loved ones.

Visit www.stellaartois.ca/en/stellahour to find Stella Hour Specials near you and reclaim your after-work hours.

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois® is part of a Belgian brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the No. 1 Belgian beer in the world and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavour and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best enjoyed served between 3 and 5 degree Celsius and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager.

1 Source: Study: Working from home: Productivity and preferences, April 1, 2021 (https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/210401/dq210401b-eng.htm).

