Stella Artois Inspires Canadians to Disconnect from Work and Prioritize their After-Work Hours
Mar 02, 2022, 08:00 ET
- Up to half of Canadians working from home report working longer hours than they did prior to the pandemic
- Leverage the "Stella Hour Finder" and reclaim your 5-9 p.m., and make time with those that matter most
TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Stella Artois announced the launch of their latest initiative, Make Time. The Life Artois, which aims to inspire Canadians to disconnect from work and reclaim their after-work hours, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Stella Artois is encouraging Canadians to savour life with those who matter most with the launch of the "Stella Hour Finder" – a national (excluding Alberta), digital resource that allows users to see all restaurants and bars in their area offering Stella Hour Specials for you to enjoy your 5-9.
According to a recent Statistics Canada study, between 35 to 51 per cent of Canadians who are now working from home have reported working longer hours than they did prior to the pandemic, despite having the same level of productivity1. In contrast, only three per cent of all Canadians now working from home reported working shorter hours1.
"Recent data shows that Canadians are working much more than they were in previous years, which is impeding on our ability to create a clear divide between work life and personal life," said Mike Bascom, Senior Director, Marketing, Stella Artois Canada. "This imbalance and inability to disconnect was the inspiration for the Make Time. The Life Artois campaign, because success means less if you don't get to spend valuable time with loved ones. Through the Stella Hour Finder, our hope is that Canadians stop burning the candle at both ends and begin to take back their after-work hours, to savour life and make time with the people who matter most, over Stella Hour Specials."
With restrictions loosening and restaurants operating at full capacity, now more than ever, Canadians can make time for what truly matters – disconnecting to come together and savour life with loved ones.
Visit www.stellaartois.ca/en/stellahour to find Stella Hour Specials near you and reclaim your after-work hours.
About Stella Artois
Stella Artois® is part of a Belgian brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the No. 1 Belgian beer in the world and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavour and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best enjoyed served between 3 and 5 degree Celsius and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager.
1 Source: Study: Working from home: Productivity and preferences, April 1, 2021 (https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/210401/dq210401b-eng.htm).
SOURCE Stella Artois
For further information: Veronica Bart, Communications Manager, Labatt Breweries of Canada, [email protected], 647-926-5028; Laura Andrejicka, Senior Consultant, Veritas Communications, [email protected], 519-560-7860
