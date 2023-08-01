Stella Artois and Laurent Dagenais Team Up to Slow Down Fast Food

The beer brand is elevating the fast-food experience with its Stella Artois Dine-Thru pop-up restaurant, encouraging Torontonians to savour mealtime in exchange for fast-food coupons

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Stella Artois announces the launch of the Stella Artois Dine-Thru, a unique pop-up restaurant with a menu curated by Canadian chef and social media sensation, Laurent Dagenais.

Canadians aged 18 - 34 are eating fast-food meals at least twice a week, specifically because they are in a rush and too busy to cook1 and thirty per-cent are eating these on-the-go meals alone2. With these insights top-of-mind, Stella Artois wants to encourage Torontonians to consider not relying so heavily on fast-food, but rather slow down and start savouring mealtime together.

The Ultimate Fried Calamari Burger from the Stella Artois Dine-Thru menu (CNW Group/Stella Artois) Nostalgic Deep-Fried Mac ‘N’ Cheese Balls from the Stella Artois Dine-Thru menu (CNW Group/Stella Artois)

From Friday, August 11 to Tuesday, August 15, 2023, the Stella Artois Dine-Thru will be operating at 550 Yonge Street in Toronto from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with one-hour seatings available to consumers. The menu has been handcrafted by Laurent, taking inspiration from classic fast-food menu items – but with an elevated twist – emphasizing Stella Artois' contrasting vision of the drive-thru experience. To flip the script on fast-food culture even further, in lieu of payment, guests can simply exchange any standard fast-food coupon for a meal item of their choice and a complimentary Stella Artois.

"Statistics reflect that in recent years, the pace of modern life has caused many to prioritize speed and convenience at mealtime," said Mike Bascom, Senior Marketing Director, Stella Artois Canada. "As a result, people often lose valuable time spent over a meal together. The Stella Artois Dine-Thru is intended to remind people to slow down and savour – not just quality food, but quality time with loved ones too. In addition, Laurent's culinary creativity and unique style makes him an ideal partner to re-invent a fast-food inspired menu with an elevated twist for guests to enjoy, perfectly paired with a Stella."

Diners who reserve a spot at the Stella Artois Dine-Thru can look forward to enjoying one of Laurent's personally conceptualized menu items, along with a complimentary Stella Artois:

The Ultimate Fried Calamari Burger

Laurent's Double-Fried Parm Frites

Nostalgic Deep-Fried Mac 'N' Cheese Balls

You Have Had a Pogo, but Have You Had a Merguez Pogo

The Most Decadent Confit Poutine

"I'm always looking for fun, new and expressive ways to play in the kitchen, and the concept of elevating fast-food dishes to promote savouring the meal experience really spoke to me," said Dagenais. "My passion for creating innovative meals that people can enjoy together and using the platform I've developed on social media to connect with audiences – consumers, other chefs and now brands – has been an incredible ride. This partnership with Stella Artois is one that I'm so excited to bring to life, especially in Toronto, as it's a city I have yet to explore."

Known for his contagious energy and enthusiasm for simple but elevated dishes, Laurent will be onsite to personalize the experience, oversee the kitchen and engage with diners throughout the entire activation. With the recent launch of his new olive oil and in preparation for the upcoming release of his cookbook, Laurent has a lot to celebrate as he continues to innovate within the culinary space.

Reservations are limited and required to book a spot at the Stella Artois Dine-Thru, in addition to bringing any standard fast-food coupon for payment. To learn more and to book your reservation today, visit: StellaDineThru.ca.

Be sure to also follow both Stella Artois and Laurent Dagenais for exciting updates on the Stella Artois Dine-Thru activation.

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois® is part of a Belgian brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the No. 1 Belgian beer in the world and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavour and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best enjoyed served between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager.

SOURCE Stella Artois

