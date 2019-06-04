Stelco Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
Jun 04, 2019, 22:20 ET
HAMILTON, ON, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Stelco Holdings Inc. ("Stelco" or the "Company"), (TSX: STLC) today announced the voting results from the election of the Company's board of directors ("Board") at its annual and special meeting ("Meeting") of shareholders ("Shareholders") held today.
The eight (8) candidates nominated for election to the Board, and listed in the Company's Management Information Circular, dated May 1, 2019, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
Jeffrey Bunder
|
67,115,466
|
89.50%
|
7,875,450
|
10.50%
|
Michael Dees
|
67,704,623
|
90.28%
|
7,286,293
|
9.72%
|
Alan Goldberg
|
70,942,822
|
94.60%
|
4,048,094
|
5.40%
|
Alan Kestenbaum
|
71,600,927
|
95.48%
|
3,389,989
|
4.52%
|
Jacob Lew
|
70,663,213
|
94.23%
|
4,327,703
|
5.77%
|
Michael Mueller
|
74,746,824
|
99.67%
|
244,092
|
0.33%
|
Heather Ross
|
74,450,284
|
99.28%
|
540,632
|
0.72%
|
Indira Samarasekera
|
74,736,429
|
99.66%
|
254,487
|
0.34%
Shareholders of the Company also voted in favour of a resolution to re-appoint KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company, to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders. In addition, a special resolution to approve a reduction in the stated capital account of the Company's common shares to $500 million, or such lesser reduction as may be determined by the Board, without any payment or distribution to Shareholders, was approved by a special majority of the votes cast by Shareholders.
A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com
About Stelco
Stelco is a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. Stelco produces flat-rolled value-added steels, including premium-quality coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products. With first-rate gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, our steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States as well as to a variety of steel services centres, which are regional distributers of steel products.
For further information: For investor enquiries: Don Newman, Chief Financial Officer, 905.577.4432, don.newman@stelco.com; For media enquiries: Trevor Harris, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, 905.577.4447, trevor.harris@stelco.com
