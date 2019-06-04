Stelco Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

HAMILTON, ON, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Stelco Holdings Inc. ("Stelco" or the "Company"), (TSX: STLC) today announced the voting results from the election of the Company's board of directors ("Board") at its annual and special meeting ("Meeting") of shareholders ("Shareholders") held today.

The eight (8) candidates nominated for election to the Board, and listed in the Company's Management Information Circular, dated May 1, 2019, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Jeffrey Bunder 67,115,466 89.50% 7,875,450 10.50% Michael Dees 67,704,623 90.28% 7,286,293 9.72% Alan Goldberg 70,942,822 94.60% 4,048,094 5.40% Alan Kestenbaum 71,600,927 95.48% 3,389,989 4.52% Jacob Lew 70,663,213 94.23% 4,327,703 5.77% Michael Mueller 74,746,824 99.67% 244,092 0.33% Heather Ross 74,450,284 99.28% 540,632 0.72% Indira Samarasekera 74,736,429 99.66% 254,487 0.34%

Shareholders of the Company also voted in favour of a resolution to re-appoint KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company, to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders. In addition, a special resolution to approve a reduction in the stated capital account of the Company's common shares to $500 million, or such lesser reduction as may be determined by the Board, without any payment or distribution to Shareholders, was approved by a special majority of the votes cast by Shareholders.

A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

About Stelco

Stelco is a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. Stelco produces flat-rolled value-added steels, including premium-quality coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products. With first-rate gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, our steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States as well as to a variety of steel services centres, which are regional distributers of steel products.

For further information: For investor enquiries: Don Newman, Chief Financial Officer, 905.577.4432, don.newman@stelco.com; For media enquiries: Trevor Harris, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, 905.577.4447, trevor.harris@stelco.com

