Stelco Announces Alan Kestenbaum to Become Chief Executive Officer

HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Stelco Holdings Inc. ("Stelco" or the "Company") (TSX: STLC) today announced that Alan Kestenbaum, will return as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, effective February 21, 2020, at which point David Cheney will be stepping down and returning to Bedrock Industries.

Mr. Kestenbaum previously served as Stelco's Chief Executive Officer from the closing of Stelco's Initial Public Offering to February 2019 and is currently acting as Stelco's Executive Chairman. Mr. Kestenbaum noted "I am excited to be returning soon to the CEO role to continue leading the Company through its next phase of growth".

Mr. Kestenbaum noted that David Cheney "has been a valued member of the leadership team that culminated in the successful restructuring of Stelco Inc. and the initial public offering of the Company and its many achievements to date". "The Board of Directors join me in thanking David for his contributions and leadership and we wish him well in his return to his previous role at Bedrock."

About Stelco

Stelco is a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. Stelco produces flat-rolled value-added steels, including premium-quality coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products. With first-rate gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, our steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States as well as to a variety of steel services centres, which are regional distributers of steel products.

SOURCE Stelco

For further information: For enquiries: Trevor Harris, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Stelco, 905-577-4447, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.stelco.com/

