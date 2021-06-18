Stelco Added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

HAMILTON, ON, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - June 18, 2021 - Stelco Holdings Inc. ("Stelco" or the "Company"), (TSX: STLC) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares will be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index effective June 21, 2021.

"Stelco is honoured to be included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index which marks an important milestone. It is a testament to the efforts and dedication of our customers, business partners, management team and employees who have worked tirelessly to restore Stelco to its rightful place as the preeminent publicly-traded steelmaker in Canada," said Alan Kestenbaum, Executive Chairman & CEO of Stelco Holdings Inc. "We have reinvested aggressively and upgraded our operations significantly since our IPO in 2017 and look forward to reaching a broader range of investors as we continue in our efforts to drive sustainable, long-term value creation for all of our shareholders."

About Stelco

Stelco is a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. In addition to being North America's only integrated producer of pig iron, Stelco produces flat-rolled value-added steels, including premium-quality coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products. With first-rate gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, our steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States as well as to a variety of steel service centres, which are regional distributors of steel products. At Stelco, we understand the importance of our business reflecting the communities we serve and are committed to diversity and inclusion as a core part of our workplace culture, in part, through active participation in the BlackNorth Initiative.

SOURCE Stelco

For further information: For investor enquiries: Paul Scherzer, Chief Financial Officer, (905) 577-4432, [email protected]; For media enquiries: Trevor Harris, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, (905) 577-4447, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.stelco.com/

