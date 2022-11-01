Stefano Faita helps Canadians get saucy with new national listing for authentically Italian pasta sauces through Sobeys Inc. grocery banners

Stefano Faita Tomato Basil, Marinara, Arrabbiata, Rosée and Alfredo sauces are now available across Canada

MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's favourite Italian-Montrealer, Stefano Faita, is back in the kitchen and expanding the availability of his premium pasta sauces now at Sobeys Inc. As of late October, the brand's Tomato Basil, Marinara, Arrabbiata, Rosée and Alfredo sauces are available coast to coast at Sobeys, Safeway, Thrifty Foods, Foodland and Farm Boy.

Stefano Faita pictured with select items from his range of authentically Italian products.

Born from the desire to bring authentic Italian tomato sauces to Canadian grocery stores, Stefano Faita sauces are proudly prepared in Canada with tomatoes sourced from the Striano region of Italy, near Naples. Along with his business partner, Chef Michele Forgione, Faita developed the line of sauces based on family recipes handed down through generations, with careful attention to detail using natural ingredients with no added preservatives, sugar or water to create delicious products that are completely gluten-free.

"I grew up in the kitchen with my mom and grandmothers, learning to appreciate not only the food we created but the time we spent together and the care it takes to cook for the people you love," says Stefano Faita, Chef, restaurateur, and co-founder of The Stefano Faita Brand. "I want to help other Canadians experience that too, which inspired me to introduce this line of sauces featuring authentic, high-quality ingredients."

Five chef-driven sauces now available from coast to coast

Stefano Faita Tomato Basil Sauce - Inspired by traditional tomato sauce recipes shared by Stefano's mother and grandmothers, this all-purpose pasta sauce is made with just a few simple ingredients. Perfect on pasta, in your favourite recipes, or by the spoonful straight from the jar.

Stefano Faita Marinara Sauce - A classic and versatile Italian sauce originally from the Neapolitan region. This jarred product is made with the exact same fresh ingredients Stefano uses to make sauce at home in his own kitchen and restaurants. A true kitchen staple.

Stefano Faita Rosée Sauce - This is the Stefano version of the classic rosée pasta sauce; a crowd-pleaser for all ages, including kids. Made of slow-cooked Italian tomatoes, with a dab of cream for added smoothness, plus pecorino cheese, butter, garlic, and herbs for the perfect blend of ingredients to give the sauce a rich texture and authentic taste. A simple sauce to make anyone feel like a kitchen wizard.

Stefano Faita Arrabbiata Sauce - Italians say this is a sauce with a temper. Made with Italian tomatoes, olive oil, sea salt, garlic and crushed chilies, it's perfect on its own with pasta but can also add a kick to your favourite tomato-based dishes. Perfect for any home cook who's feeling a little spicy.

Stefano Faita Alfredo Sauce - Creamy and rich, the classic Stefano Faita Alfredo sauce is prepared with real, authentic ingredients including Parmigiano Reggiano and pecorino romano cheeses, butter, and cream. And yes, it's as good as it sounds.

"With the introduction of these five sauces nationally, we're setting the table for things to come," continues Faita. "In Montreal, we also have available a wide range of soups, cured meats, pastas, meatballs, additional sauces and more. We're looking forward to being a small part of some of the special moments that take place during mealtime in kitchens across Canada as we continue to expand our distribution."

Authentically Italian, but proudly made in Canada by accomplished chefs and proud home cooks Stefano Faita and Chef Michele Forgione, Stefano Faita sauces deliver accessible and uncompromisingly high-quality Italian products for home cooks of all levels. The sauces have a suggested retail price of $7.99 and are available at grocery stores nationwide.

For more information about availability and recipe suggestions featuring Stefano Faita pasta sauces, visit www.stefanofaita.com . In addition to Sobeys, Stefano Faita Sauce is available at retailers including Save-on-Foods, Calgary COOP, Freson Bros, Hudson's Bay and select specialty food retailers.

About Stefano Faita

After learning to cook as a young boy alongside his mother and grandmothers, it's no wonder Stefano Faita sought out a career behind the stove. His journey took him to roles as a culinary columnist and host of many TV shows in Quebec and Canada including CBC's In the Kitchen with Stefano Faita. Stefano has published three gourmet books, including In the Kitchen and opened four restaurants in Montreal in partnership with his partner Chef Michele Forgione, which have gone on to become must-stop destinations within the culinary scene. With the line of products for home cooks, Stefano set out to develop a line of Italian favourites made with simple, high-quality ingredients and no preservatives allowing Canadians to proudly serve authentic, uncompromising Italian meals at home.

For more information please visit: www.stefanofaita.com

