STEER Reports Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

TORONTO, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - STEER Technologies Inc. ("STEER" or the "Company") (TSXV: STER), (OTCQX: STEEF), an integrated ESG technology platform, today announced its operational and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("Fiscal 2023"). All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.1 Highlights include annual revenue of $17,732,500 in Fiscal 2023, down from $54,921,300 in the year ended December 31, 2022, due to spin off of B2B Marketplace that allowed for the Company to secure an $18 MM direct investment in early 2023, as announced in STEER's press releases dated January 23, 2023, March 7, 2023, March 24, 2023, and March 30, 2023.

For detailed information please refer to STEER's 2023 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and its Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (the "2023 Annual MD&A"), filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The following table provides a summary of the Company's financial results for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

For the years ended December 31,



2023





2022 REVENUE

$ 17,732,500



$ 54,921,300 Cost of revenue



20,212,900





58,980,900 General and administration



3,866,100





6,738,200 Operational support



4,319,400





13,554,600 Research and development



606,800





2,556,600 Sales and marketing



1,015,000





2,263,300 Provision for trade and other receivable



1,082,000





- Amortization



671,800





1,397,800 Depreciation



715,900





1,734,800 Total operating expenses



32,489,400





87,226,200 OPERATING LOSS



(14,756,900)





(32,304,900)















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)







Government grants



(48,400)





1,654,500 Foreign exchange gain



9,900





78,700 Net interest and finance charges



(1,508,200)





(1,378,100) Loss from sale of equipment



(24,800)





(13,800) Net (loss) gain on derecognition of right-of-

use assets



(9,993,900)





729,200 Gain from spin-off of a subsidiary



33,791,900





- Share of loss of an associate



(5,737,900)





- Fair value loss on investment



(919,100)





(91,000) Impairment of intangible assets



-





(2,054,900) NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE

TAXES

$ 812,600



$ (33,380,400) Income tax recovery (expense)



33,500





(66,100) Deferred income tax recovery



70,000





6,100 NET INCOME (LOSS)



916,000





(33,440,500) Cumulative translation adjustment



109,600





(54,400) NET INCOME (LOSS) AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



1,025,700





(33,494,900) Income (loss) per share – basic and

diluted

$ 0.01



$ (0.27) Weighted average shares outstanding –

basic and diluted



132,944,600





123,902,400

_______________________________ 1 All figures are accurate to the hundreds

"Today, STEER has announced Fiscal 2023 revenue of $17.7 million. While the Company's focus on cost optimization and operational efficiency has resulted in a reduction of general and administration expenses, the spin-off of its B2B Marketplace, which accounted for over 80% of revenue in 2022, as well as high interest rates affecting the auto leasing industry and organizational changes have resulted in a significant decrease in revenues. As we reflect on the year, 2023 was undoubtedly a period of turbulence and change for our company. Despite these challenges, I am pleased to report that we have achieved significant growth in our Delivery as a Service business offering. This growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in adapting to new market dynamics and seizing opportunities. Our strategic organizational changes have positioned us well for the future. Four months into 2024, we are confident in our ability to deliver value to our customers, shareholders, and employees, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead," said Junaid Razvi, CEO of STEER.

About the Company

STEER is an integrated ESG technology platform that moves people and delivers things through subscription and on-demand services. The Company's goal is to build a one-of-a-kind ecosystem that aggregates conscientious users, through a series of connected offerings, and enables them to buy, sell, or invest with the same platform, STEER. The Company's offerings generally fall into two categories: subscription-based offerings led by its flagship electric vehicle subscription business, STEER EV, and on-demand services incorporating delivery, B2B marketplace, Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) and rideshare businesses. The Company's platform is also powered by EcoCRED, its big data, analytics and machine learning engine which seeks to capture, analyze, parse and report on key data points in ways that measure the Company's impact on carbon reductions and offsets.

For more about the Company, visit www.steeresg.com.

