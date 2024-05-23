STEER Provides Corporate Update and Announces Restructuring of Business Units

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - STEER Technologies Inc. ("STEER" or the "Company") (TSXV: STER), (OTCQX: STEEF), an integrated ESG technology platform, is pleased to announce strong Q1 2024 financial results with respect to Foodsup Inc. ("FoodsUp"), in which STEER holds a controlling 58.72% indirect equity interest. The Company is also pleased to announce the restructuring of several of its business units for enhanced operational efficiency, marking the end of Facedrive and STEER EV.

FoodsUp Developments

FoodsUp, which was founded and incubated as a key business division within the Company, is one of Canada's leading restaurant supply platforms. Developments include:

A growing customer base of over 5,000 restaurant clients placing orders each quarter

A rapidly growing presence in Quebec following a recent expansion there

following a recent expansion there Achieved annual revenues totaling $72.58M in fiscal 2023

in fiscal 2023 A 74% growth in quarterly revenue on a year-over-year basis, with $24.29M in Q1 2024, up from $13.93M in Q1 2023

in Q1 2024, up from in Q1 2023 A 29% growth in average unit profit between Q4 2023 and Q1 2024

Completion of private third-party financing in January 2024 , representing significant growth in FoodsUp's valuation

Further to previous public disclosure, the Company remains committed to implementing a divestment of most of its 58.72% indirect equity interest in FoodsUp, the effect of which will be to provide the shareholders of the Company with a direct ownership interest in FoodsUp (the "FoodsUp Divestment"). The FoodsUp Divestment, if it occurs, will mark a formal separation between the business of FoodsUp and STEER. There can be no assurances that the FoodsUp Divestment will be consummated, and no representation will be made to that effect.

Business Restructuring Initiatives

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has authorized the implementation of several strategic initiatives designed to restructure the remaining business units and assets in the STEER structure to position its remaining operating businesses for cashflow, prepare the publicly traded vehicle, and bring the story of Facedrive and its subsequent rebrand to STEER to a close. Key restructuring updates include:

STEER EV: The Company has shut down its electric vehicles (EV) subscription business operations in Canada and the United States . Subsidiaries, including Steer EV Canada Inc. and Steer Holdings LLC, will be dissolved in the coming quarters.

The Company has shut down its electric vehicles (EV) subscription business operations in and . Subsidiaries, including Steer EV Canada Inc. and Steer Holdings LLC, will be dissolved in the coming quarters. Rideshare & Food Delivery: The Company has shut down operations of all its rideshare and food delivery business units. HiRide Share Ltd. has already been dissolved, and filings have been submitted to the applicable regulatory authorities to dissolve Facedrive Food Inc. and Facedrive Health Inc. The Board has authorized the dissolution of Facedrive USA LLC, which will be implemented in due course.

The Company has shut down operations of all its rideshare and food delivery business units. HiRide Share Ltd. has already been dissolved, and filings have been submitted to the applicable regulatory authorities to dissolve Facedrive Food Inc. and Facedrive Health Inc. The Board has authorized the dissolution of Facedrive LLC, which will be implemented in due course. Intellectual Property (IP): The Company is actively seeking buyers for the technical intellectual property related to the rideshare, food delivery, STEER EV and EcoCRED solutions (formerly acquired from Exelorate Enterprises, LLC, a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation).

The Company is actively seeking buyers for the technical intellectual property related to the rideshare, food delivery, STEER EV and EcoCRED solutions (formerly acquired from Exelorate Enterprises, LLC, a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation). Financial Assets: The Company seeks buyers and is in active sales conversations for its equity interest in Westbrook Inc., a multimedia and entertainment venture company founded by actor Will Smith and actress Jada Pinkett Smith .

The Company seeks buyers and is in active sales conversations for its equity interest in Westbrook Inc., a multimedia and entertainment venture company founded by actor and actress . Contract Delivery Business: Following strong 74% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth from $128,446 in Q4 2023 to $223,462 in Q1 2024, the Company will focus resources on its remaining operating business of contract delivery to drive cash flow into the vehicle for new investments.

STEER Technologies Inc. is intended to be the only remaining entity in the Company's corporate structure following the eventual completion of the aforementioned transactions. The Board believes such transactions will support a heavily bolstered balance sheet to fuel future business ventures in the publicly traded vehicle.

Junaid Razvi, CEO of STEER, said of the above plans, "We are excited to enhance value for the Company's shareholders by pursuing a variety of corporate restructuring transactions that will introduce efficiencies to the Company and streamline our cash flow. This restructuring marks the end of Facedrive and its subsequent rebranding to STEER. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all former employees, partners, and shareholders for their commitment and hard work over the years as we mark the end of Facedrive and Steer EV. Our Board is evaluating various paths to leverage the publicly traded entity to create significant shareholder value going forward."

