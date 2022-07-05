STEER EV Subscription Platform Expands to Texas

STEER EV, a technology-driven EV subscription platform, was acquired by the Company from Exelorate Enterprises LLC, a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), in September 2020. STEER EV was created to challenge the traditional car ownership model and accelerate the general public's switchover to environmentally friendly transportation through an automobile subscription service. The Company feels its turnkey month-to-month model – which includes insurance, maintenance, vehicle swaps and concierge delivery – presents an attractive alternative for customers seeking a time-efficient and hassle-free service.

The Company sees STEER's EV subscription business capitalizing on two mega-trends in the personal transport industry. The global electric vehicle market is expected to grow at an appreciable rate of 26.8% CAGR from 2021 to 20301, and consumers are increasingly opting for more flexible driving options such as per-use or subscription-based services instead of traditional car ownership. STEER EV's expansion into Texas is also a critical step in the scaling up of the Company's operations, as this state represents the second largest car market in the United States.2

In the first phase of its launch in Texas, STEER's fleet will consist of Tesla Model S for the "Premier Performance" tier, Tesla Model Y for the "Preferred Plus" tier and Tesla Model 3 vehicles for the "Preferred" tier. The Company feels the local market response has been particularly strong and has already resulted in significant oversubscription, based on the Company's current capacity levels in the region. STEER plans to meet this demand by continuing to scale up operations, including adding more vehicles to the fleet in the weeks to follow.

STEER's expansion to Texas comes within the context of rising gas prices, coupled with growing public attention to the issue of climate change and governments' intensifying efforts to mitigate these effects. As an ESG ecosystem, STEER is committed to addressing environmental, social and governance concerns, and will continue working towards a better future alongside responsible governments, businesses and individuals. Capitalizing on the ongoing dramatic shift in the automotive industry and consumer behavior patterns, the Company's STEER EV division has embraced the rising global trends of environmental consciousness and sharing economy.

STEER EV aims to combine the compelling story behind STEER's vision with excellent customer service standards and a commitment to operational excellence. Its customer signup process is easy and can be started in one click on the official STEER EV mobile app in IOS and Android app stores, while more information on the service and support options is available on the STEER EV website www.steerev.com. STEER's all-in subscription price for an EV vehicle includes driver essentials such as insurance, routine maintenance and repair, and a concierge service that removes the hassle of car ownership while enabling seamless vehicle swaps. STEER's seamless user experience, bespoke concierge service and growing fleet enables it to aspire for a leadership position in the industry and grow a loyal fan base in its existing markets.

"The launch of STEER EV to Texas, USA, marks an important next step in the platform's North American expansion and reflects the ever-growing demand for environmentally responsible transport by both individuals and enterprises. Furthermore, STEER EV meets an unfulfilled demand in the marketplace for a turnkey car subscription service. Having proved the efficacy and the popularity of the STEER business model in our Washington and Toronto markets, we are focused on replicating its success in Texas and offer hassle-free and flexible access to high-quality EV's to the state's residents. After Texas, our nationwide rollout will continue with the launch in Florida which is anticipated in the next 60 days, followed by launches in British Columbia and California," said Suman Pushparajah, CEO of STEER.

About the Company

STEER is an integrated ESG technology platform that moves people and delivers things through subscription and on-demand services. The Company's goal is to build a one-of-a-kind system that aggregates conscientious users, through a series of connected offerings, and enables them to buy, sell, or invest with the same platform, STEER. The Company's offerings generally fall into two categories: subscription-based offerings led by its flagship electric vehicle subscription business, STEER EV, and on-demand services incorporating delivery, B2B marketplace, Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) and rideshare businesses. The Company's platform is also powered by EcoCRED, its big data, analytics and machine learning engine which seeks to capture, analyze, parse and report on key data points in ways that measure the Company's impact on carbon reductions and offsets.

For more about the Company, visit www.facedrive.com.

Suman Pushparajah, CEO

[email protected]

STEER

100 Consilium Pl, Unit 400

Scarborough, ON

Canada M1H 3E3

www.facedrive.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information, including with respect to the Company's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, and the company's forward plans to rebrand. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events, such as those pertaining to the Company's launch in Texas and intended fleet growth, may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on May 2, 2022) and its interim MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2022 (filed on SEDAR on May 30, 2022) for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements and other risks. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation and regulatory requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Facedrive Inc.

For further information: Company Contact: Maria Verbytska, [email protected]; Media Contact: Sana Srithas, [email protected], Tel: 1-888-300-2228