STEER Announces Reinstatement of Trading

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - STEER Technologies Inc. ("STEER" or the "Company") (TSXV: STER), (OTCQX: STEEF) today announced, further to its news release dated May 11, 2024, that the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") will be reinstated to trade commencing at the opening of the TSX Venture Exchange on Wednesday, May 23, 2024.

About STEER Technologies Inc.

STEER is an integrated ESG technology platform that facilitates sustainable subscription and delivery services. The Company's goal is to build a one-of-a-kind ecosystem that aggregates conscientious users and businesses through a series of connected offerings. The Company's platform is also powered by an analytics engine which seeks to analyze and report on key data points in ways that measure the Company's impact on carbon reductions and offsets.

For more information about the Company, visit www.steeresg.com .

Junaid Razvi, CEO

[email protected]

1-289-452-0164

STEER

44 East Beaver Creek Road, Unit 16

Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4B 1G8

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

For further information: Company Contact: Junaid Razvi, [email protected]; Media Contact: Maria Verbytska, [email protected],