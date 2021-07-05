Steep Increase in Interventions for Drownings Across Urgences-santé's Territory

Vigilance and CPR can save lives!

MONTRÉAL, July 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Sadly, Urgences-santé has recorded a steep increase in drownings and near drowning interventions in June throughout the Montreal and Laval area. In the past month, from June 1 to June 30 inclusively, Urgences-santé responded to 20 cases – five times more than the four that took place in June 2020. In June 2019, Urgences-santé responded to 12 cases. Note that not all drowning interventions resulted in a death. These are drownings and near drownings that led to a 9-1-1 call.

Drownings can occur in the blink of an eye. To minimize risk, Urgences-santé is reiterating the importance of always remaining vigilant when near the water. In addition, while vigilance is paramount when enjoying the water, assigning a dedicated watcher will increase the safety of all swimmers. It is also important to wear life jackets when on a body of water.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

The figures above highlight the need for as many citizens as possible to be able to perform CPR. Survival can hinge on how quickly CPR is performed, as the survival rate of a person who goes into cardiac arrest decreases by up to 10% for every minute without treatment.

Citizens, who are usually already on the scene of a drowning or incident, or are the first to arrive, can act as first aiders and help save lives by performing CPR until the paramedic or first responders arrive.

If no one on the scene is familiar with CPR, Urgences-santé's medical dispatchers can instruct callers on how to perform a cardiac massage until the responders' arrival.

