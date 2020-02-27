Steelworkers Stand Up for Health Care, Endorse NDP in Nova Scotia By-elections

HALIFAX, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The United Steelworkers (USW) union is proud to endorse NDP candidates Kendra Coombes and Kathleen Kevany in the March 10 by-elections.

"Our members and our union support strong public health care and strong public services. We know we can count on New Democrats to fight for health care. That's why I'm proud to endorse Kendra Coombes in Cape Breton Centre and Kathleen Kevany in Truro–Bible Hill–Millbrook–Salmon River," said Marty Warren, USW Atlantic Director.

"Kathleen Kevany has a track record of bringing people together and she will make fixing the doctor shortage a top priority," said Warren.

"Kendra Coombes is already working hard in Cape Breton at the municipal level. Let's leverage Kendra's experience so the people of Cape Breton Centre have a provincial representative they can count on," said Warren.

"Liberals make lots of promises, but it's New Democrats who deliver. In these by-elections, Nova Scotians can vote for strong NDP candidates who will join NDP Leader Gary Burrill in Halifax and bring health-care solutions, not divisive cuts," said Ken Neumann, USW National Director.

"Stephen McNeil's wrongheaded budget is a gift to corporations that will further jeopardize already strained public services. Kendra Coombes and Kathleen Kevany will stand up for health care, education and workers' rights," said Warren.

The USW represents 225,000 members working in all sectors across Canada including steel and aluminum, telecommunications, post-secondary education, mining, paper and forestry, office, technical and service workers in health care, credit unions, security, hotels and more.

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

For further information: Ken Neumann, USW National Director, 416-544-5951; Marty Warren, USW Atlantic Director, 416-243-8792; Bob Gallagher, USW Communications, 416-544-5966, 416-434-2221, [email protected]

