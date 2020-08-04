Steel River Group Announces JP Gladu as Chief Development and Relations Officer and President of Steel River Infrastructure

GLADU TO SPEARHEAD LAUNCH OF NEW MODEL FOR INDIGENOUS OWNERSHIP IN MAJOR PROJECTS ACROSS CANADA

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Steel River Group Inc. ("SRG" or "the company") announced today that JP Gladu will join the company as their new Chief Development and Relations Officer and President of Steel River Infrastructure. Gladu will oversee Steel River Infrastructure and will be responsible for implementing the company's new People-Public-Private Partnership (P4) Model, which has been developed by Steel River to enhance Indigenous ownership opportunities in major projects.

"Having known of JP for years and seeing his exemplary leadership in Indigenous inclusion with regards to business and our national economy, I am thrilled to welcome JP to the Steel River team," said Steel River Group's Founder & CEO Trent Fequet. Adding, "at Steel River Group, we believe that building generational wealth for Indigenous and local communities through ownership in major projects is long overdue. JP is the ideal person to lead Steel River Infrastructure, launch our P4 Model across Canada, and continue to champion prosperity for our people."

With a career that spans over 25 years, including nearly 8 years as the President and CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB), JP Gladu has been a force of change in the Canadian landscape for Indigenous communities and businesses. Gladu's lifelong passion for developing and managing prosperity over poverty directly aligns with Steel River Group's shared vision of creating opportunities that build long-term capacity and competency within Indigenous communities.

"Joining the Steel River team is a natural continuance of the work I did at the CCAB to promote, and advocate for Indigenous peoples' involvement in job creation, business, and infrastructure," said Gladu. "Trent's vision with regards to the P4 Model is the next step in the evolution of recognizing Indigenous people and communities as fundamental in creating, not only certainty, but strength in sustainable infrastructure."

Steel River acknowledges that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis all play a critical role in the stewardship of Canada's economic development and is passionate about proactively seeking and exploring opportunities for Indigenous ownership in major projects at the grass-roots level. This passion has been materialized in the development of a People-Public-Private Partnership (P4) Model focusing on enhanced ownership opportunities for Indigenous communities. Gladu will soon introduce the P4 Model in a nation-wide campaign to engage Canadians about the importance of Indigenous ownership in major projects, and the need to create generational opportunity and wealth for Indigenous and local communities.

Steel River Group is a privately held Indigenous owned and operated company that creates opportunity where Indigenous-led businesses are empowered to create and capture value for our people, strategic alliance partners, and our communities. Steel River Group's Governing principles are deeply rooted in Indigenous values, beliefs, and culture, grounded by a strong sense of community. Steel River's operating approach is centered around their inclusive Ecosystem Model, which brings Steel River Owned Companies, Indigenous Communities and Strategic Alliance Partners together over a shared vision to create opportunities for generation wealth.

For more information about Steel River Group, visit www.steelrivergroup.com

