Steel River Group and Tobacco Plains Indian Band announce strategic partnership

Through this new partnership, Steel River Group and Tobacco Plains Indian Band will focus on opportunities within the local area, including: mining development & operations, environmental services, forestry, civil construction, commercial construction, pipeline construction, reclamation & remediation, transportation infrastructure & logistics, health & safety services, and staffing services.

"This partnership with Tobacco plains was initiated through a personal pre-existing relationship with the community's leadership and has been driven by the complementary paths we both have taken, building a solid foundation for a long-lasting and prosperous relationship." said Trent Fequet, founder and CEO of Steel River Group. "Our alignment with Tobacco Plains Indian Band is rooted within our core values, the work we both have done over these past few years has set the stage to collaboratively manifest our synergized visions. We are excited to be expanding our Ecosystem, bringing our programs to the region, and partnering with Tobacco Plains to ensure the community's involvement throughout the various opportunities within the region, building generational wealth and wellness for its people."

Steel River Group, through its affiliated companies and relationships (the Steel River Ecosystem), will create strategic synergies with Industry and Government to bolster opportunities within the Tobacco Plains traditional Territory, and collaborate to determine feasibility of potential projects. This will be amplified by Steel River's People-Public-Private-Partnership (P4) Model, which enhances Indigenous ownership on major projects.

Steel River Group will work with Tobacco Plains and provide a diverse scope of services, collaborating with community to focus on building capacity to create economic sustainability, and driving long term employment opportunities for Tobacco Plains and its people.

"Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi'it has always held a strong sense of progressive thinking towards prosperity and sustainability though hard work and innovation driven by our respect and honor of the land and our predecessors." Said Chief Heidi Gravelle. "Now is the time, to put ourselves out there, build these important business relations to elevate our thinking, our knowledge, and our financial independence. We have always been hard workers, forward thinkers and independent. We are going to get this back, free from reliance on anyone or government for our wellbeing. This is what will ensure that our future generations have a sustainable, healthy and safe future as ʔakanuxunik̓."

Steel River Group looks forward to working with the Tobacco Plains Indian Band in pursuing economic opportunities together that are in harmony with the community's traditions and values.

About Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi'it(Tobacco Plains Indian Band)

Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi'it (Tobacco Plains Indian Band) is a small but diverse First Nation located in the southeast region of British Columbia adjacent to the 49th parallel. Nestled between the base of the Rocky Mountains to the east and Lake Koocanusa to the west, our territory is centered on the Kootenay River extending east through the Castle region and as far south beyond the Flathead. Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi'it is surrounded by beauty of the land that has sustained and protected our people for centuries. We pride ourselves on our connection to the land, to the animals and to each other with our identity rooted deeply in family, the land, our language and our culture.

For more information about Tobacco Plains Indian Band, visit http://www.tobaccoplains.org/

About Steel River Group

Steel River Group is a privately held Indigenous owned and operated company that creates opportunity where Indigenous-led businesses are empowered to create and capture value for our people, strategic alliance partners, and our communities. Steel River Group's Governing principles are deeply rooted in Indigenous values, beliefs, and culture, grounded by a strong sense of community. Steel River's operating approach is centered around their inclusive Ecosystem Model, which brings Steel River Owned Companies, Indigenous Communities and Strategic Alliance Partners together over a shared vision to create opportunities for generation wealth.

For more information about Steel River Group, visit www.steelrivergroup.com

