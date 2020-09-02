Steel River Group and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 3 Form Economic and Social Partnership

New partnership will explore regional economic opportunities in the Métis Homeland to advance the socio-economic and cultural well being of the Métis people in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Calgary based Steel River Group Inc. ("SRG" or the "Company") announced today that the company has formed a new partnership with the Métis Nation of Alberta - Region 3. This newly formed partnership will allow for a collaborative exploration of economic opportunities within the Métis Homeland in Southern Alberta.

Today's announcement is Steel River Group's seventh Indigenous community partnership in Western Canada, contributing towards the company's mission to unlock the potential of Indigenous communities, businesses and individuals through collaboration and respectful engagement.

"Steel River Group is honoured to partner with the Métis People of the Region 3 Homeland as we continue to reimagine the dialogue championing social and cultural prosperity for our people," said Steel River Group's Founder & CEO Trent Fequet. "Through this partnership, we are excited to be solidifying our presence in Western Canada as we continue to expand our relationships throughout the country."

The partnership will create strategic social and business synergies and explore regional opportunities in a variety of sectors such as oil and gas, mining, transportation, tourism and hospitality, residential, resort and commercial development.

"We look forward to working alongside Steel River Group and utilizing Apeiron Resources, our Economic Development affiliate, for our growth and to continue the advancement of the socio-economic and cultural wellbeing of Métis people in Southern Alberta," said Regional President, Lawrence Gervais.

Steel River Group will work towards building and maintaining a long and prosperous relationship with the Métis Nation of Alberta Region 3 that creates opportunities and sustainability for its people and Homeland.

About Metis Nation of Alberta – Region 3

The mandate of the Métis Nation of Alberta – Region 3, supports and promotes economic growth opportunities and practices of transparency, accountability and inclusiveness for Métis Albertans in governments' policy and decision making processes, and overall, promotes and facilitates the advancement of Métis people through self-reliance, self- determination and self-management.

Since 2006, the Métis population has grown by 51.2%. The Métis are one of the fastest growing populations in Canada with a population of 587,545 in 2016. Alberta today accounts for more than 114,370 Métis living in the province.

Our Métis Nation of Alberta Region 3 Regional council consists of 6 Métis locals located in Calgary, Rocky Mountain House, Red Deer, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge, and Pincher Creek.

For more information about MNA – Region 3, visit https://metis3.org/

About Steel River Group

Steel River Group is a privately held Indigenous owned and operated company that creates opportunity where Indigenous-led businesses are empowered to create and capture value for our people, strategic alliance partners, and our communities. Steel River Group's Governing principles are deeply rooted in Indigenous values, beliefs, and culture, grounded by a strong sense of community. Steel River's operating approach is centered around their inclusive Ecosystem Model, which brings Steel River owned companies, Indigenous communities and strategic alliance partners together over a shared vision to create opportunities for generation wealth.

For more information about Steel River Group, visit www.steelrivergroup.com

SOURCE Steel River Group

