StayWell appoints new Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - StayWell , a registered Canadian charity, is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Sass Khazzam as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Sass has led successful organizations for more than 45 years. Prior to joining StayWell, Sass owned and operated food importing and brokerage businesses, served as President of the largest chapter of The Canadian Association of Family Enterprises, and served as a committee member of The Multiple Myeloma 5K Walk at Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

Having been involved with StayWell since 2019, Sass assumes the crucial role of heading the organization's growth strategy and fostering innovation and collaboration across all charitable endeavours.

"I am excited to serve as StayWell's new CEO and look forward to working with the talented team here to build on StayWell's success and continue to help as many people as possible," says Sass. Together, we will continue to increase access for patients having to relocate to Toronto for critical medical care."

So far in 2023, StayWell has helped over 300 Canadian patients and their families and caregivers temporarily relocate to Toronto to receive life-saving care. For more information about StayWell please visit staywell.ca.

About StayWell -

StayWell is a registered charity whose mission is to provide affordable healthcare access for patients required to relocate to Toronto in order to receive medical care at major Toronto hospitals.

https://www.staywell.ca/

SOURCE StayWell Suites Charity

For further information: (647) 476-8336, [email protected]