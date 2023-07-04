StayWell Appeals to Donors As Demand and Costs for Accommodations in the GTA Soars in the Summer

TORONTO, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - StayWell, a charity committed to improving access to healthcare for patients of all ages from across Canada, is appealing to donors to help address the dramatic increase in accommodation costs in Toronto - a major barrier to care for some patients.

"Since 2020 we have seen hotel and condo costs triple," says Sass Khazzam, CEO of StayWell. "For many patients who may need to stay for weeks or even months while they receive care, this would put them under tremendous financial stress. While Canada has a publicly funded healthcare system, we must also acknowledge that the true accessibility in healthcare hinges on individuals' ability to afford travel and nearby accommodations for necessary treatments. This is why we are reaching out to donors and sponsors to help us make healthcare truly accessible for all."

Since 2018, StayWell has provided more than 40,000 room nights for patients having to relocate close to major hospitals in Toronto.

With the increasing demand for accommodations in Toronto and the continuous surge in prices, especially over the summer, the support of donors and sponsors is critical now more than ever. Through financial contributions, individuals and organizations have a unique opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of patients and their families, offering them hope and relief during their medical journeys.

To make a donation or learn more about StayWell's initiatives, please visit www.staywell.ca .

About StayWell:

StayWell is a leading healthcare charity dedicated to improving access to quality healthcare for individuals and families facing medical challenges. Through a range of programs, including affordable accommodations, StayWell strives to ensure that cost is not a barrier to receiving necessary medical treatment. StayWell's mission is to empower individuals with the resources they need to access the care they deserve, promoting inclusivity and equity in healthcare.

SOURCE StayWell Suites Charity

For further information: For media inquiries or more information, please contact: Sass Khazzam, CEO at StayWell Suites Charity, [email protected]